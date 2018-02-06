Flex Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 523672
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE954B01018
|BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar
|122.65
|
0.80
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
123.00
|
HIGH
125.80
|
LOW
121.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Flex Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|123.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|121.85
|VOLUME
|32697
|52-Week high
|169.15
|52-Week low
|88.00
|P/E
|16.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|153
|Buy Price
|122.65
|Buy Qty
|68.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|153
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|123.00
|CLOSE
|121.85
|VOLUME
|32697
|52-Week high
|169.15
|52-Week low
|88.00
|P/E
|16.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|153
|Buy Price
|122.65
|Buy Qty
|68.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152.70
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Flex Foods Ltd.
Flex Foods(FFL), a part of Flex Group( which has interest in diverse areas such as packaging, manufacturin pouches & Machines, investment etc.), is engaged in the processed fruits, vegetables and mushrooms business. FFL has put up an Export Oriented Unit, in this regard to cultivate 1520 tpa of button mushrooms(for captive consumption) and to manufacture 200 tpa of freeze-dried vegetables and ...> More
Flex Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|153
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.01
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September2017
Flex Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.15
|18.73
|18.26
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.36
|-2.78
|Total Income
|22.5
|19.09
|17.86
|Total Expenses
|18.11
|16.39
|10.49
|Operating Profit
|4.39
|2.7
|62.59
|Net Profit
|1.38
|0.32
|331.25
|Equity Capital
|12.45
|12.45
|-
Flex Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Umang Dairies
|87.65
|1.15
|192.83
|Bambino Agro Ind
|225.05
|-3.82
|180.27
|Freshtrop Fruits
|145.10
|-2.19
|176.30
|Flex Foods
|122.65
|0.66
|152.70
|Lakshmi Energy
|19.95
|-5.00
|146.93
|Sheetal Cool
|124.35
|-0.84
|130.57
|Virat Crane Inds
|58.85
|5.00
|120.17
Flex Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Flex Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-10.51%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|1.28%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|3.76%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|35.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|112.01%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Flex Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|121.10
|
|125.80
|Week Low/High
|116.00
|
|132.00
|Month Low/High
|116.00
|
|139.00
|YEAR Low/High
|88.00
|
|169.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|169.00
Quick Links for Flex Foods:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices