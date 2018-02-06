JUST IN
Flex Foods Ltd.

BSE: 523672 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE954B01018
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 122.65 0.80
(0.66%)
OPEN

123.00

 HIGH

125.80

 LOW

121.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Flex Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Flex Foods Ltd.

Flex Foods Ltd

Flex Foods(FFL), a part of Flex Group( which has interest in diverse areas such as packaging, manufacturin pouches & Machines, investment etc.), is engaged in the processed fruits, vegetables and mushrooms business. FFL has put up an Export Oriented Unit, in this regard to cultivate 1520 tpa of button mushrooms(for captive consumption) and to manufacture 200 tpa of freeze-dried vegetables and ...> More

Flex Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   153
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Flex Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.15 18.73 18.26
Other Income 0.35 0.36 -2.78
Total Income 22.5 19.09 17.86
Total Expenses 18.11 16.39 10.49
Operating Profit 4.39 2.7 62.59
Net Profit 1.38 0.32 331.25
Equity Capital 12.45 12.45 -
Flex Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Umang Dairies 87.65 1.15 192.83
Bambino Agro Ind 225.05 -3.82 180.27
Freshtrop Fruits 145.10 -2.19 176.30
Flex Foods 122.65 0.66 152.70
Lakshmi Energy 19.95 -5.00 146.93
Sheetal Cool 124.35 -0.84 130.57
Virat Crane Inds 58.85 5.00 120.17
Flex Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.78
Flex Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.72% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -10.51% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month 1.28% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 3.76% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 35.90% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 112.01% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Flex Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 121.10
125.80
Week Low/High 116.00
132.00
Month Low/High 116.00
139.00
YEAR Low/High 88.00
169.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
169.00

