Flora Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 530705
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE161F01011
|BSE 14:35 | 18 Jan
|Flora Textiles Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Flora Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.10
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|8.15
|52-Week low
|7.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Flora Textiles Ltd.
Flora Textiles Limited is an established grey fabrics manufacturer and grey fabrics exporter of woven grey fabrics from India. The company is a successful textiles venture of Sahuwala Group of Companies an established name in Indian business scenario....> More
Flora Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-19.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.36
Flora Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.07
|0.21
|-66.67
|Other Income
|0.18
|-
|Total Income
|0.25
|0.21
|19.05
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.25
|-48
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|-0.04
|400
|Net Profit
|0.1
|-0.06
|266.67
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
Flora Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bonanza Inds.
|20.15
|4.13
|4.88
|Sharad Fibres
|10.70
|4.90
|4.68
|J J Exporters
|4.75
|1.28
|4.40
|Flora Textiles
|7.10
|0.00
|4.26
|Shri Bholanath
|8.16
|-4.90
|3.92
|Katare Spinning
|13.67
|4.99
|3.91
|Gangotri Textile
|1.15
|3.60
|3.75
Flora Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Flora Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Flora Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.10
|
|7.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.10
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.10
|YEAR Low/High
|7.00
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|45.00
