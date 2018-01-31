JUST IN
Flora Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 530705 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE161F01011
BSE 14:35 | 18 Jan Flora Textiles Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Flora Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.10
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 8.15
52-Week low 7.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Flora Textiles Ltd.

Flora Textiles Ltd

Flora Textiles Limited is an established grey fabrics manufacturer and grey fabrics exporter of woven grey fabrics from India. The company is a successful textiles venture of Sahuwala Group of Companies an established name in Indian business scenario....> More

Flora Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -19.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Flora Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 0.21 -66.67
Other Income 0.18 -
Total Income 0.25 0.21 19.05
Total Expenses 0.13 0.25 -48
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.04 400
Net Profit 0.1 -0.06 266.67
Equity Capital 6 6 -
Flora Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bonanza Inds. 20.15 4.13 4.88
Sharad Fibres 10.70 4.90 4.68
J J Exporters 4.75 1.28 4.40
Flora Textiles 7.10 0.00 4.26
Shri Bholanath 8.16 -4.90 3.92
Katare Spinning 13.67 4.99 3.91
Gangotri Textile 1.15 3.60 3.75
Flora Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.53
Banks/FIs 3.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.00
Indian Public 22.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.66
Flora Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Flora Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.10
7.10
Week Low/High 0.00
7.10
Month Low/High 0.00
7.10
YEAR Low/High 7.00
8.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
45.00

