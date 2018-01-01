Fluidomat Ltd.
|BSE: 522017
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE459C01016
About Fluidomat Ltd.
Incorporated as Fluidomat Pvt Ltd, a private limited company, in Dec.'75, Fuidomat was promoted by Ashok Jain, Dr V K Sankahala and D K Kemkarthe the company changed its name to Fluidomat in Mar.'80. It took over the running business of Hydrodynamic Equipments from Oct.'82 with all its assets and liabilities. Fluidomat manufactures fluid couplings and flexible couplings at its plant at Dewas, M...> More
Fluidomat Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|85
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.79
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|17.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.01
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|62.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.74
Fluidomat Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.37
|5.58
|-21.68
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.25
|12
|Total Income
|4.65
|5.83
|-20.24
|Total Expenses
|4.14
|4.77
|-13.21
|Operating Profit
|0.51
|1.06
|-51.89
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.57
|-71.93
|Equity Capital
|4.93
|4.93
|-
Fluidomat Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Patels Airtemp
|170.85
|-2.29
|86.62
|ITL Inds.
|270.50
|2.68
|86.56
|Commercial Eng.
|15.60
|4.70
|85.71
|Fluidomat
|172.20
|-0.20
|84.89
|Premier
|26.50
|1.73
|80.48
|Batliboi
|26.45
|3.12
|75.96
|Sika Interplant
|161.15
|-2.95
|68.33
Fluidomat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Fluidomat Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.54%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.34%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.66%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.23%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-33.82%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Fluidomat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|170.20
|
|179.80
|Week Low/High
|170.20
|
|187.00
|Month Low/High
|170.20
|
|192.00
|YEAR Low/High
|160.00
|
|238.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|315.00
