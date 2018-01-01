JUST IN
Fluidomat Ltd.

BSE: 522017 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE459C01016
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 172.20 -0.35
(-0.20%)
OPEN

172.70

 HIGH

179.80

 LOW

170.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fluidomat Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 172.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 172.55
VOLUME 20667
52-Week high 237.95
52-Week low 160.00
P/E 36.79
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 85
Buy Price 172.20
Buy Qty 481.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Fluidomat Ltd.

Fluidomat Ltd

Incorporated as Fluidomat Pvt Ltd, a private limited company, in Dec.'75, Fuidomat was promoted by Ashok Jain, Dr V K Sankahala and D K Kemkarthe the company changed its name to Fluidomat in Mar.'80. It took over the running business of Hydrodynamic Equipments from Oct.'82 with all its assets and liabilities. Fluidomat manufactures fluid couplings and flexible couplings at its plant at Dewas, M...> More

Fluidomat Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   85
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   17.50
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.01
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fluidomat Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.37 5.58 -21.68
Other Income 0.28 0.25 12
Total Income 4.65 5.83 -20.24
Total Expenses 4.14 4.77 -13.21
Operating Profit 0.51 1.06 -51.89
Net Profit 0.16 0.57 -71.93
Equity Capital 4.93 4.93 -
Fluidomat Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Patels Airtemp 170.85 -2.29 86.62
ITL Inds. 270.50 2.68 86.56
Commercial Eng. 15.60 4.70 85.71
Fluidomat 172.20 -0.20 84.89
Premier 26.50 1.73 80.48
Batliboi 26.45 3.12 75.96
Sika Interplant 161.15 -2.95 68.33
Fluidomat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.27
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.58
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.97
Fluidomat Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.54% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.34% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.66% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.23% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -33.82% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Fluidomat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 170.20
179.80
Week Low/High 170.20
187.00
Month Low/High 170.20
192.00
YEAR Low/High 160.00
238.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
315.00

