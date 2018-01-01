You are here » Home
» Company
» Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 503831
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE241E01014
|
BSE
LIVE
12:20 | 12 Mar
|
126.05
|
-1.95
(-1.52%)
|
OPEN
126.05
|
HIGH
126.05
|
LOW
126.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|126.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|128.00
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|180.00
|52-Week low
|116.20
|P/E
|17.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|202
|Buy Price
|126.05
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|134.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|202
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|126.05
|CLOSE
|128.00
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|180.00
|52-Week low
|116.20
|P/E
|17.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|202
|Buy Price
|126.05
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|134.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|201.68
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd.
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd
Owner of the five-star luxury beach resort Cidade de Goa in Dona Paula, Goa, Fomento Resorts and Hotels is into the hospitality industry. The company is promoted by Auduth Timblo.
The company completed an expansion programme in 1990-91, to add 108 additional rooms, restaurants, banquet and conference halls, a business centre and privilege gymkhana facilities at Cidade de Goa. The expansion pro...> More
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.33
|17.95
|2.12
|Other Income
|1.21
|1.46
|-17.12
|Total Income
|19.54
|19.41
|0.67
|Total Expenses
|10.15
|10.05
|1
|Operating Profit
|9.39
|9.36
|0.32
|Net Profit
|4.2
|4.22
|-0.47
|Equity Capital
|16
|16
| -
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.72%
|NA
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-11.23%
|NA
|-1.61%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-9.32%
|NA
|1.56%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-6.73%
|NA
|4.94%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-3.11%
|NA
|16.58%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|38.06%
|NA
|16.65%
|18.26%
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|126.05
|
|126.05
|Week Low/High
|126.05
|
|143.00
|Month Low/High
|126.05
|
|166.00
|YEAR Low/High
|116.20
|
|180.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|276.00
Quick Links for Fomento Resorts & Hotels: