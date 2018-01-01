JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 503831 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE241E01014
BSE LIVE 12:20 | 12 Mar 126.05 -1.95
(-1.52%)
OPEN

126.05

 HIGH

126.05

 LOW

126.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 126.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 128.00
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 180.00
52-Week low 116.20
P/E 17.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 202
Buy Price 126.05
Buy Qty 7.00
Sell Price 134.00
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 126.05
CLOSE 128.00
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 180.00
52-Week low 116.20
P/E 17.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 202
Buy Price 126.05
Buy Qty 7.00
Sell Price 134.00
Sell Qty 100.00

About Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd.

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Owner of the five-star luxury beach resort Cidade de Goa in Dona Paula, Goa, Fomento Resorts and Hotels is into the hospitality industry. The company is promoted by Auduth Timblo. The company completed an expansion programme in 1990-91, to add 108 additional rooms, restaurants, banquet and conference halls, a business centre and privilege gymkhana facilities at Cidade de Goa. The expansion pro...> More

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   202
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.78
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.33 17.95 2.12
Other Income 1.21 1.46 -17.12
Total Income 19.54 19.41 0.67
Total Expenses 10.15 10.05 1
Operating Profit 9.39 9.36 0.32
Net Profit 4.2 4.22 -0.47
Equity Capital 16 16 -
> More on Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Financials Results

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kamat Hotels 95.35 1.06 224.84
Sinclairs Hotels 399.85 -0.14 222.72
Country Club Hos 13.45 0.15 219.84
Fomento Resorts 126.05 -1.52 201.68
Benares Hotels 1300.00 -0.13 169.00
Blu.Coast Hotel. 127.50 -1.92 162.56
U P Hotels 297.70 4.97 160.76
> More on Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Peer Group

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.49
> More on Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.72% NA 0.00% -0.98%
1 Month -11.23% NA -1.61% -0.95%
3 Month -9.32% NA 1.56% 0.88%
6 Month -6.73% NA 4.94% 4.24%
1 Year -3.11% NA 16.58% 16.01%
3 Year 38.06% NA 16.65% 18.26%

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 126.05
126.05
Week Low/High 126.05
143.00
Month Low/High 126.05
166.00
YEAR Low/High 116.20
180.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
276.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Fomento Resorts & Hotels: