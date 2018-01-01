Foods & Inns Ltd

Incorporated in 1967, Foods and Inns (FIL) is engaged in the business of processing food products and fruits. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Bombay and Nashik. Sam Manekshaw M C is the Chairman of the company. FIL's export-oriented processed food and vegetable unit located in Nashik went on stream in Nov.'94. In 1994-95, FIL commenced commercial production of its project for froze...> More