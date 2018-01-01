Foods & Inns Ltd.
|BSE: 507552
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE976E01015
|BSE LIVE 14:31 | 12 Mar
|1717.80
|
88.85
(5.45%)
|
OPEN
1765.00
|
HIGH
1765.00
|
LOW
1670.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Foods & Inns Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1765.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1628.95
|VOLUME
|2002
|52-Week high
|1765.00
|52-Week low
|890.00
|P/E
|32.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|277
|Buy Price
|1720.00
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|1734.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|32.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|277
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|1765.00
|CLOSE
|1628.95
|VOLUME
|2002
|52-Week high
|1765.00
|52-Week low
|890.00
|P/E
|32.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|277
|Buy Price
|1720.00
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|1734.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|32.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|276.57
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Foods & Inns Ltd.
Incorporated in 1967, Foods and Inns (FIL) is engaged in the business of processing food products and fruits. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Bombay and Nashik. Sam Manekshaw M C is the Chairman of the company. FIL's export-oriented processed food and vegetable unit located in Nashik went on stream in Nov.'94. In 1994-95, FIL commenced commercial production of its project for froze...> More
Foods & Inns Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|277
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|52.10
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.97
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|462.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.71
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Foods & Inns Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|78.43
|78.03
|0.51
|Other Income
|3.01
|4.81
|-37.42
|Total Income
|81.44
|82.84
|-1.69
|Total Expenses
|71.56
|74.02
|-3.32
|Operating Profit
|9.87
|8.83
|11.78
|Net Profit
|1.6
|1.49
|7.38
|Equity Capital
|1.61
|1.55
|-
Foods & Inns Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eco Friendly
|17.95
|-1.91
|444.62
|Amrit Corp
|1258.00
|3.69
|403.82
|Hind.Foods
|290.00
|0.85
|376.71
|Foods & Inns
|1717.80
|5.45
|276.57
|JHS Sven.Lab.
|59.65
|-1.40
|265.68
|Vikas Wsp
|12.95
|-3.00
|251.75
|Milkfood
|493.90
|2.31
|241.52
Foods & Inns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Foods & Inns Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|20.64%
|NA
|0.14%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|11.40%
|NA
|-1.48%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|31.73%
|NA
|1.70%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|54.62%
|NA
|5.08%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|39.72%
|NA
|16.74%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|137.27%
|NA
|16.81%
|18.47%
Foods & Inns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1670.00
|
|1765.00
|Week Low/High
|1400.00
|
|1765.00
|Month Low/High
|1311.00
|
|1765.00
|YEAR Low/High
|890.00
|
|1765.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.90
|
|1765.00
Quick Links for Foods & Inns:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices