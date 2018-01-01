JUST IN
Foods & Inns Ltd.

BSE: 507552 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE976E01015
BSE LIVE 14:31 | 12 Mar 1717.80 88.85
(5.45%)
OPEN

1765.00

 HIGH

1765.00

 LOW

1670.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Foods & Inns Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1765.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1628.95
VOLUME 2002
52-Week high 1765.00
52-Week low 890.00
P/E 32.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 277
Buy Price 1720.00
Buy Qty 18.00
Sell Price 1734.00
Sell Qty 5.00
About Foods & Inns Ltd.

Foods & Inns Ltd

Incorporated in 1967, Foods and Inns (FIL) is engaged in the business of processing food products and fruits. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Bombay and Nashik. Sam Manekshaw M C is the Chairman of the company. FIL's export-oriented processed food and vegetable unit located in Nashik went on stream in Nov.'94. In 1994-95, FIL commenced commercial production of its project for froze...> More

Foods & Inns Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   277
EPS - TTM () [*S] 52.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.97
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 462.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Foods & Inns Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 78.43 78.03 0.51
Other Income 3.01 4.81 -37.42
Total Income 81.44 82.84 -1.69
Total Expenses 71.56 74.02 -3.32
Operating Profit 9.87 8.83 11.78
Net Profit 1.6 1.49 7.38
Equity Capital 1.61 1.55 -
Foods & Inns Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eco Friendly 17.95 -1.91 444.62
Amrit Corp 1258.00 3.69 403.82
Hind.Foods 290.00 0.85 376.71
Foods & Inns 1717.80 5.45 276.57
JHS Sven.Lab. 59.65 -1.40 265.68
Vikas Wsp 12.95 -3.00 251.75
Milkfood 493.90 2.31 241.52
Foods & Inns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.29
Foods & Inns Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 20.64% NA 0.14% -0.81%
1 Month 11.40% NA -1.48% -0.78%
3 Month 31.73% NA 1.70% 1.05%
6 Month 54.62% NA 5.08% 4.42%
1 Year 39.72% NA 16.74% 16.21%
3 Year 137.27% NA 16.81% 18.47%

Foods & Inns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1670.00
1765.00
Week Low/High 1400.00
1765.00
Month Low/High 1311.00
1765.00
YEAR Low/High 890.00
1765.00
All TIME Low/High 17.90
1765.00

