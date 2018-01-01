Forbes & Company Ltd.
|BSE: 502865
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: FORBESGOK
|ISIN Code: INE518A01013
|BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|3115.00
|
82.40
(2.72%)
|
OPEN
3002.05
|
HIGH
3180.95
|
LOW
3002.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Forbes & Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3002.05
|CLOSE
|3032.60
|VOLUME
|1348
|52-Week high
|5290.00
|52-Week low
|1390.00
|P/E
|66.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,018
|Buy Price
|3100.05
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|3115.00
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Forbes & Company Ltd.
Forbes & Company Ltd, formerly known as Forbes Gokak Ltd is one of the oldest companies of world that is still in business. The company operates with a diversified portfolio comprising shipping, automation, precision tools, energy systems, and consumer durables. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Aurangabad, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The compan...> More
Forbes & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,018
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|46.81
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|66.55
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.08
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|192.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|16.14
Announcement
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 312017.
-
Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
Forbes & Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|63.93
|45.35
|40.97
|Other Income
|0.72
|12.92
|-94.43
|Total Income
|64.65
|58.27
|10.95
|Total Expenses
|50.2
|43.68
|14.93
|Operating Profit
|14.45
|14.59
|-0.96
|Net Profit
|6.82
|10.4
|-34.42
|Equity Capital
|12.9
|12.9
|-
Forbes & Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Forbes & Co
|3115.00
|2.72
|4018.35
|Skipper
|229.00
|-1.04
|2349.54
|Om Metals Infrap
|51.35
|-0.87
|494.50
|McNally Bharat
|60.00
|-1.15
|344.34
Forbes & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Forbes & Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.84%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-14.26%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|19.13%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|73.64%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|80.39%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|63.02%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.29%
Forbes & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3002.05
|
|3180.95
|Week Low/High
|3002.05
|
|3529.00
|Month Low/High
|3002.05
|
|3656.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1390.00
|
|5290.00
|All TIME Low/High
|38.05
|
|5290.00
