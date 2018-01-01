JUST IN
Forbes & Company Ltd.

BSE: 502865 Sector: Engineering
NSE: FORBESGOK ISIN Code: INE518A01013
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 3115.00 82.40
(2.72%)
OPEN

3002.05

 HIGH

3180.95

 LOW

3002.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Forbes & Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Forbes & Company Ltd.

Forbes & Company Ltd

Forbes & Company Ltd, formerly known as Forbes Gokak Ltd is one of the oldest companies of world that is still in business. The company operates with a diversified portfolio comprising shipping, automation, precision tools, energy systems, and consumer durables. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Aurangabad, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

Forbes & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,018
EPS - TTM () [*S] 46.81
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 66.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 192.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 16.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Forbes & Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 63.93 45.35 40.97
Other Income 0.72 12.92 -94.43
Total Income 64.65 58.27 10.95
Total Expenses 50.2 43.68 14.93
Operating Profit 14.45 14.59 -0.96
Net Profit 6.82 10.4 -34.42
Equity Capital 12.9 12.9 -
> More on Forbes & Company Ltd Financials Results

Forbes & Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Forbes & Co 3115.00 2.72 4018.35
Skipper 229.00 -1.04 2349.54
Om Metals Infrap 51.35 -0.87 494.50
McNally Bharat 60.00 -1.15 344.34
> More on Forbes & Company Ltd Peer Group

Forbes & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.85
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 11.49
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.59
> More on Forbes & Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Forbes & Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.84% NA 0.07% -0.96%
1 Month -14.26% NA -1.54% -0.92%
3 Month 19.13% NA 1.64% 0.90%
6 Month 73.64% NA 5.02% 4.26%
1 Year 80.39% NA 16.67% 16.03%
3 Year 63.02% NA 16.74% 18.29%

Forbes & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3002.05
3180.95
Week Low/High 3002.05
3529.00
Month Low/High 3002.05
3656.00
YEAR Low/High 1390.00
5290.00
All TIME Low/High 38.05
5290.00

