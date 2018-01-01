JUST IN
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.

BSE: 523696 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE842B01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 60.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

59.30

 HIGH

61.45

 LOW

59.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd

Malar Hospital Ltd was established in 1992 by group of Doctors headed by Dr.S.Ramamurthy. The company possesses some of the best medical facilities available in the country. These include Neurology/Neurosurgery,Intensive Cardiac Care Unit,Renal Transplant Unit,Trauma Care. All the above departments are fully became operational under phase I of the project. The second phase of the project envisa...

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   113
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 49.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.7 36.24 4.03
Other Income 2.16 1.84 17.39
Total Income 39.87 38.09 4.67
Total Expenses 37.34 35.76 4.42
Operating Profit 2.52 2.33 8.15
Net Profit 0.9 0.86 4.65
Equity Capital 18.7 18.68 -
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KMC Speciality 20.10 1.52 327.83
Dr Agarwal's Eye 610.00 1.67 286.70
Opto Circuits 8.10 3.85 232.88
Fortis Malar 60.50 0.00 113.01
Tejnaksh Health. 452.00 -3.83 99.89
Scandent Imaging 21.40 -4.89 68.69
Lotus Eye Hospit 30.00 2.74 62.40
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.19
Indian Public 26.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.18
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.98% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.79% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 6.51% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.74% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.67% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1.17% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.00
61.45
Week Low/High 59.00
68.00
Month Low/High 57.00
72.00
YEAR Low/High 54.65
92.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
102.00

