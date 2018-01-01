You are here » Home
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.
|BSE: 523696
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE842B01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
60.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
59.30
|
HIGH
61.45
|
LOW
59.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
Malar Hospital Ltd was established in 1992 by group of Doctors headed by Dr.S.Ramamurthy. The company possesses some of the best medical facilities available in the country. These include Neurology/Neurosurgery,Intensive Cardiac Care Unit,Renal Transplant Unit,Trauma Care.
All the above departments are fully became operational under phase I of the project. The second phase of the project envisa...> More
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.7
|36.24
|4.03
|Other Income
|2.16
|1.84
|17.39
|Total Income
|39.87
|38.09
|4.67
|Total Expenses
|37.34
|35.76
|4.42
|Operating Profit
|2.52
|2.33
|8.15
|Net Profit
|0.9
|0.86
|4.65
|Equity Capital
|18.7
|18.68
| -
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - Peer Group
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.98%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.79%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|6.51%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.74%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.67%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.00
|
|61.45
|Week Low/High
|59.00
|
|68.00
|Month Low/High
|57.00
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|54.65
|
|92.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|102.00
Quick Links for Fortis Malar Hospitals: