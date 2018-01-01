Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 530023
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: FORTUNEFIN
|ISIN Code: INE924D01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|226.55
|
-0.80
(-0.35%)
|
OPEN
230.00
|
HIGH
230.00
|
LOW
226.00
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|231.95
|
6.55
(2.91%)
|
OPEN
235.00
|
HIGH
235.05
|
LOW
227.80
|OPEN
|235.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|225.40
|VOLUME
|2100
|52-Week high
|337.80
|52-Week low
|212.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1155.86
|Buy Price
|228.10
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|231.95
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd.
Incorporated on 14 Jun.'91, Fortune Financial Services (India) was promoted by chairman and managing director J T Poonja and Nimish C Shah. The promoters also have interests in Good Fortune Advisory Services, Cartier Leafin, Mehra Capital, etc. In Feb.'95, Fortune came out with a Rs 7.5-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to augment long-term working capital requirements, expand fund-based ac...> More
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,156
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Aug 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|80.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.83
Announcement
-
-
Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On 27Th March 2018
-
Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited - Shareholders meeting
-
-
Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
-
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|107.04
|31.54
|239.38
|Other Income
|3.36
|7.52
|-55.32
|Total Income
|110.4
|39.06
|182.64
|Total Expenses
|73.18
|26.72
|173.88
|Operating Profit
|37.22
|12.34
|201.62
|Net Profit
|16.21
|6.22
|160.61
|Equity Capital
|51.02
|51.02
|-
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Greencrest Finan
|32.95
|0.00
|1204.32
|Kirloskar Indus.
|1215.05
|-3.08
|1179.81
|Paisalo Digital
|289.90
|0.07
|1175.83
|Fortune Fin.Ser.
|226.55
|-0.35
|1155.86
|BF Investment
|296.60
|0.36
|1117.00
|Kalyani Invest.
|2331.10
|-0.26
|1018.69
|Religare Enterp.
|56.70
|0.18
|1011.87
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.11%
|-6.51%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.03%
|1.82%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.26%
|-17.25%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.88%
|-14.14%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-26.46%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|31.36%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|226.00
|
|230.00
|Week Low/High
|224.00
|
|245.00
|Month Low/High
|224.00
|
|263.00
|YEAR Low/High
|215.60
|
|394.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.57
|
|410.00
