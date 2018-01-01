JUST IN
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd.

BSE: 530023 Sector: Financials
NSE: FORTUNEFIN ISIN Code: INE924D01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 226.55 -0.80
(-0.35%)
OPEN

230.00

 HIGH

230.00

 LOW

226.00
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 231.95 6.55
(2.91%)
OPEN

235.00

 HIGH

235.05

 LOW

227.80
About Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd.

Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd

Incorporated on 14 Jun.'91, Fortune Financial Services (India) was promoted by chairman and managing director J T Poonja and Nimish C Shah. The promoters also have interests in Good Fortune Advisory Services, Cartier Leafin, Mehra Capital, etc. In Feb.'95, Fortune came out with a Rs 7.5-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to augment long-term working capital requirements, expand fund-based ac...> More

Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,156
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 80.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 107.04 31.54 239.38
Other Income 3.36 7.52 -55.32
Total Income 110.4 39.06 182.64
Total Expenses 73.18 26.72 173.88
Operating Profit 37.22 12.34 201.62
Net Profit 16.21 6.22 160.61
Equity Capital 51.02 51.02 -
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Greencrest Finan 32.95 0.00 1204.32
Kirloskar Indus. 1215.05 -3.08 1179.81
Paisalo Digital 289.90 0.07 1175.83
Fortune Fin.Ser. 226.55 -0.35 1155.86
BF Investment 296.60 0.36 1117.00
Kalyani Invest. 2331.10 -0.26 1018.69
Religare Enterp. 56.70 0.18 1011.87
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 5.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.78
Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.11% -6.51% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.03% 1.82% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.26% -17.25% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.88% -14.14% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -26.46% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 31.36% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 226.00
230.00
Week Low/High 224.00
245.00
Month Low/High 224.00
263.00
YEAR Low/High 215.60
394.00
All TIME Low/High 0.57
410.00

