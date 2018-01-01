Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd

Incorporated on 14 Jun.'91, Fortune Financial Services (India) was promoted by chairman and managing director J T Poonja and Nimish C Shah. The promoters also have interests in Good Fortune Advisory Services, Cartier Leafin, Mehra Capital, etc. In Feb.'95, Fortune came out with a Rs 7.5-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to augment long-term working capital requirements, expand fund-based ac...> More