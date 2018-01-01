Fortune International Ltd

Fortune International (FIL) was incorporated in 1981 and is mainly engaged in trading activities and exports. J N Chaudhry is the chairman of the company. FIL's manufacturing unit is located in the Madras export processing zone in Tamilnadu. It has a collaboration with Gewerkschaft Schalke Eisenhutte, Germany, and Simonazzi A & L, Italy. The company has reduced its dependence on CIS markets. Du...> More