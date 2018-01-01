JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Fortune International Ltd

Fortune International Ltd.

BSE: 530213 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE501D01013
BSE 10:17 | 22 Jan Fortune International Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fortune International Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 23.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.95
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 23.00
52-Week low 20.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 23.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 23.00
CLOSE 21.95
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 23.00
52-Week low 20.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 23.00
Sell Qty 10.00

About Fortune International Ltd.

Fortune International Ltd

Fortune International (FIL) was incorporated in 1981 and is mainly engaged in trading activities and exports. J N Chaudhry is the chairman of the company. FIL's manufacturing unit is located in the Madras export processing zone in Tamilnadu. It has a collaboration with Gewerkschaft Schalke Eisenhutte, Germany, and Simonazzi A & L, Italy. The company has reduced its dependence on CIS markets. Du...> More

Fortune International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] -18.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fortune International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.18 -
Total Income 0.18 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit 0.17 -0.02 950
Net Profit 0.11 -0.08 237.5
Equity Capital 7.04 7.04 -
> More on Fortune International Ltd Financials Results

Fortune International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Golden Bull 3.47 0.00 16.45
Shantai Indust. 108.80 5.58 16.32
Sinner Energy 8.00 4.03 16.24
Fortune Interntl 23.00 4.78 16.19
Brawn Biotech 53.60 -3.16 16.08
Dollex Inds. 4.45 9.34 15.91
Prism Medico 26.00 -3.70 15.76
> More on Fortune International Ltd Peer Group

Fortune International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.36
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.13
> More on Fortune International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Fortune International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.31% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fortune International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.00
23.00
Week Low/High 0.00
23.00
Month Low/High 0.00
23.00
YEAR Low/High 20.95
23.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
170.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Fortune International: