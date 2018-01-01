You are here » Home
Fortune International Ltd.
|BSE: 530213
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE501D01013
|
BSE
10:17 | 22 Jan
|
Fortune International Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Fortune International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.95
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|23.00
|52-Week low
|20.95
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|23.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|23.00
|CLOSE
|21.95
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|23.00
|52-Week low
|20.95
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|23.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Fortune International Ltd.
Fortune International Ltd
Fortune International (FIL) was incorporated in 1981 and is mainly engaged in trading activities and exports. J N Chaudhry is the chairman of the company. FIL's manufacturing unit is located in the Madras export processing zone in Tamilnadu. It has a collaboration with Gewerkschaft Schalke Eisenhutte, Germany, and Simonazzi A & L, Italy.
The company has reduced its dependence on CIS markets. Du...> More
Fortune International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Fortune International Ltd - Financial Results
Fortune International Ltd - Peer Group
Fortune International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Fortune International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.31%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Fortune International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.00
|
|23.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.95
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|170.00
Quick Links for Fortune International: