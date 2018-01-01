JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Foseco India Ltd

Foseco India Ltd.

BSE: 500150 Sector: Industrials
NSE: FOSECOIND ISIN Code: INE519A01011
BSE LIVE 12:56 | 12 Mar 1540.00 -32.40
(-2.06%)
OPEN

1560.00

 HIGH

1573.95

 LOW

1540.00
NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar 1534.05 -11.75
(-0.76%)
OPEN

1576.65

 HIGH

1590.00

 LOW

1525.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1560.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1572.40
VOLUME 35
52-Week high 2336.15
52-Week low 1282.00
P/E 31.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 984
Buy Price 1534.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 1569.00
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 1560.00
CLOSE 1572.40
VOLUME 35
52-Week high 2336.15
52-Week low 1282.00
P/E 31.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 984
Buy Price 1534.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 1569.00
Sell Qty 1.00

About Foseco India Ltd.

Foseco India Ltd

Foseco India, a JV company between Greaves of India and Foseco of UK was incorporated in March 22, 1958 as Greaves Foseco. The technical collaborator Foseco UK holds 66.5%(as on March 31, 2003) stake in the company. Foseco India is the leading supplier of metallurgical chemicals for the ferrous and non-ferrous foundry industry. The company's products are sold both directly and indirectly to ind...> More

Foseco India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   984
EPS - TTM () [*S] 49.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.42
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.59
Book Value / Share () [*S] 227.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Foseco India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 91.89 86.64 6.06
Other Income 0.92 0.28 228.57
Total Income 92.81 86.91 6.79
Total Expenses 79.77 74.67 6.83
Operating Profit 13.03 12.24 6.45
Net Profit 7.48 7.04 6.25
Equity Capital 6.39 6.39 -
> More on Foseco India Ltd Financials Results

Foseco India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oriental Carbon 1067.00 -2.36 1099.01
Excel Inds. 868.00 1.14 1091.94
Jayant Agro Org. 336.70 -3.01 1010.10
Foseco India 1540.00 -2.06 984.06
Ultramarine Pig. 310.00 0.23 905.20
Goa Carbon 900.05 2.14 823.55
Transpek Inds. 1248.90 0.78 698.14
> More on Foseco India Ltd Peer Group

Foseco India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.11
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.28
> More on Foseco India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Foseco India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.21% -5.33% -0.08% -0.94%
1 Month -15.10% -15.12% -1.69% -0.90%
3 Month 2.65% 3.80% 1.48% 0.92%
6 Month 13.99% 13.41% 4.86% 4.28%
1 Year 14.16% 15.59% 16.50% 16.06%
3 Year 22.86% 24.18% 16.56% 18.31%

Foseco India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1540.00
1573.95
Week Low/High 1503.00
1625.00
Month Low/High 1503.00
1880.00
YEAR Low/High 1282.00
2336.00
All TIME Low/High 46.00
2336.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Foseco India: