Foseco India Ltd

Foseco India, a JV company between Greaves of India and Foseco of UK was incorporated in March 22, 1958 as Greaves Foseco. The technical collaborator Foseco UK holds 66.5%(as on March 31, 2003) stake in the company. Foseco India is the leading supplier of metallurgical chemicals for the ferrous and non-ferrous foundry industry. The company's products are sold both directly and indirectly to ind...> More