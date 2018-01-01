Foseco India Ltd.
|BSE: 500150
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: FOSECOIND
|ISIN Code: INE519A01011
|BSE LIVE 12:56 | 12 Mar
|1540.00
|
-32.40
(-2.06%)
|
OPEN
1560.00
|
HIGH
1573.95
|
LOW
1540.00
|NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar
|1534.05
|
-11.75
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
1576.65
|
HIGH
1590.00
|
LOW
1525.00
|OPEN
|1560.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1572.40
|VOLUME
|35
|52-Week high
|2336.15
|52-Week low
|1282.00
|P/E
|31.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|984
|Buy Price
|1534.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1569.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|1576.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1545.80
|VOLUME
|356
|52-Week high
|2340.00
|52-Week low
|1292.00
|P/E
|31.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|984
|Buy Price
|1534.10
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|1547.40
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|1560.00
|CLOSE
|1572.40
|VOLUME
|35
|52-Week high
|2336.15
|52-Week low
|1282.00
|P/E
|31.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|984
|Buy Price
|1534.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1569.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|1576.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1545.80
|VOLUME
|356
|52-Week high
|2340.00
|52-Week low
|1292.00
|P/E
|31.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|984.06
|Buy Price
|1534.10
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|1547.40
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Foseco India Ltd.
Foseco India, a JV company between Greaves of India and Foseco of UK was incorporated in March 22, 1958 as Greaves Foseco. The technical collaborator Foseco UK holds 66.5%(as on March 31, 2003) stake in the company. Foseco India is the leading supplier of metallurgical chemicals for the ferrous and non-ferrous foundry industry. The company's products are sold both directly and indirectly to ind...> More
Foseco India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|984
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|49.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.42
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.59
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|227.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.76
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
1. Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 December 2017
2. Recommendation O
-
Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
Foseco India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|91.89
|86.64
|6.06
|Other Income
|0.92
|0.28
|228.57
|Total Income
|92.81
|86.91
|6.79
|Total Expenses
|79.77
|74.67
|6.83
|Operating Profit
|13.03
|12.24
|6.45
|Net Profit
|7.48
|7.04
|6.25
|Equity Capital
|6.39
|6.39
|-
Foseco India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Oriental Carbon
|1067.00
|-2.36
|1099.01
|Excel Inds.
|868.00
|1.14
|1091.94
|Jayant Agro Org.
|336.70
|-3.01
|1010.10
|Foseco India
|1540.00
|-2.06
|984.06
|Ultramarine Pig.
|310.00
|0.23
|905.20
|Goa Carbon
|900.05
|2.14
|823.55
|Transpek Inds.
|1248.90
|0.78
|698.14
Foseco India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Foseco India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.21%
|-5.33%
|-0.08%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-15.10%
|-15.12%
|-1.69%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|2.65%
|3.80%
|1.48%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|13.99%
|13.41%
|4.86%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|14.16%
|15.59%
|16.50%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|22.86%
|24.18%
|16.56%
|18.31%
Foseco India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1540.00
|
|1573.95
|Week Low/High
|1503.00
|
|1625.00
|Month Low/High
|1503.00
|
|1880.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1282.00
|
|2336.00
|All TIME Low/High
|46.00
|
|2336.00
Quick Links for Foseco India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices