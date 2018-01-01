Foundry Fuel Products Ltd

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd manufactures low ash metrological coke. It also trades in middlings and rejects, hard coke dust and slurry residue. Foundry Fuel Products was incorporated as a private limited company on May 09, 1964 and got converted into a public limited company on July 03, 1992. The registered office of the company is located at Kolkata, West Bengal. The company's manufacturing...> More