Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.
|BSE: 513579
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE617C01027
BSE
LIVE
15:40 | 12 Jan
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.40
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|3.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.40
|CLOSE
|4.40
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|3.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd manufactures low ash metrological coke. It also trades in middlings and rejects, hard coke dust and slurry residue.
Foundry Fuel Products was incorporated as a private limited company on May 09, 1964 and got converted into a public limited company on July 03, 1992. The registered office of the company is located at Kolkata, West Bengal.
The company's manufacturing...> More
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - Financial Results
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - Peer Group
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.40
|
|4.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.60
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.60
|YEAR Low/High
|3.00
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|47.00
Quick Links for Foundry Fuel Products: