Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.

BSE: 513579 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE617C01027
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 12 Jan Foundry Fuel Products Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Foundry Fuel Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.40
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 5.40
52-Week low 3.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd manufactures low ash metrological coke. It also trades in middlings and rejects, hard coke dust and slurry residue. Foundry Fuel Products was incorporated as a private limited company on May 09, 1964 and got converted into a public limited company on July 03, 1992. The registered office of the company is located at Kolkata, West Bengal. The company's manufacturing...> More

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] -16.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.05 -20
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Net Profit -0.08 -0.08 0
Equity Capital 8.02 8.02 -
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Baroda Extrusion 0.28 -3.45 4.17
MFS Intercorp 8.85 -4.94 3.82
Monnet Inds. 10.20 0.20 3.75
Foundry Fuel 4.59 4.32 3.68
Kachchh Minerals 2.71 -4.91 1.44
Nidhi Granites 16.40 4.79 1.23
Elango Inds. 2.85 -5.00 1.09
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.89
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.04%

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.40
4.60
Week Low/High 0.00
4.60
Month Low/High 0.00
4.60
YEAR Low/High 3.00
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
47.00

