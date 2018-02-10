JUST IN
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532403 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE739B01039
BSE 13:41 | 22 Jan Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.96
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.96
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.48
52-Week low 1.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.96
Sell Qty 150.00
About Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is a software development company. The company is engaged in the business of development of Computer Software. They provide software solutions for the United States healthcare industry. They also offer medical transcription activities. Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on August 21, 1998 and converte...> More

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.02 100
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.03 -
Equity Capital 3.55 3.55 -
> More on Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Financials Results

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fintech Comm. 2.05 4.59 0.97
Sapan Chemicals 1.14 0.00 0.91
I Power Soln. 1.70 -4.49 0.76
Fourth Gen. 1.96 0.00 0.70
G-Tech Info. 1.87 0.00 0.65
Softech Infinium 1.02 -0.97 0.41
Virgo Global 0.38 -2.56 0.40
> More on Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Peer Group

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.83
> More on Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.96
1.96
Week Low/High 0.00
1.96
Month Low/High 0.00
1.96
YEAR Low/High 1.60
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
49.00

