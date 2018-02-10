You are here » Home
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532403
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE739B01039
|
BSE
13:41 | 22 Jan
|
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.96
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.96
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.48
|52-Week low
|1.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.96
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is a software development company. The company is engaged in the business of development of Computer Software. They provide software solutions for the United States healthcare industry. They also offer medical transcription activities.
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on August 21, 1998 and converte...> More
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - Financial Results
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - Peer Group
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.96
|
|1.96
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.96
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.96
|YEAR Low/High
|1.60
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|49.00
