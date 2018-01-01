Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.
|BSE: 530077
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE795D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|145.10
|
-3.25
(-2.19%)
|
OPEN
152.00
|
HIGH
152.00
|
LOW
140.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.
Freshtrop Fruits was incorporated as a Private Limited company on 30th September, 1992, at Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat. It was converted into a Public Limited company on 22nd September, 1994. Freshtrop was one of the first companies in the corporate sector to enter into exporting fresh fruit to developed countries. The company has played a pioneering role in establishing exports of grapes...> More
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|176
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|50.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.89
Announcement
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017 A
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 312017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.24
|10.16
|0.79
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.31
|170.97
|Total Income
|11.07
|10.47
|5.73
|Total Expenses
|11.61
|10.84
|7.1
|Operating Profit
|-0.54
|-0.37
|-45.95
|Net Profit
|-0.57
|-0.9
|36.67
|Equity Capital
|12.15
|12.15
|-
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SKM Egg Prod.
|82.30
|-0.72
|216.70
|Umang Dairies
|87.65
|1.15
|192.83
|Bambino Agro Ind
|225.05
|-3.82
|180.27
|Freshtrop Fruits
|145.10
|-2.19
|176.30
|Flex Foods
|122.65
|0.66
|152.70
|Lakshmi Energy
|19.95
|-5.00
|146.93
|Sheetal Cool
|124.35
|-0.84
|130.57
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.26%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.56%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.29%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|45.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|30.84%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-14.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|140.00
|
|152.00
|Week Low/High
|140.00
|
|164.00
|Month Low/High
|140.00
|
|169.00
|YEAR Low/High
|85.00
|
|218.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.78
|
|218.00
