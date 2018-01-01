JUST IN
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.

BSE: 530077 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE795D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 145.10 -3.25
(-2.19%)
OPEN

152.00

 HIGH

152.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd

Freshtrop Fruits was incorporated as a Private Limited company on 30th September, 1992, at Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat. It was converted into a Public Limited company on 22nd September, 1994. Freshtrop was one of the first companies in the corporate sector to enter into exporting fresh fruit to developed countries. The company has played a pioneering role in establishing exports of grapes

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   176
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.24 10.16 0.79
Other Income 0.84 0.31 170.97
Total Income 11.07 10.47 5.73
Total Expenses 11.61 10.84 7.1
Operating Profit -0.54 -0.37 -45.95
Net Profit -0.57 -0.9 36.67
Equity Capital 12.15 12.15 -
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SKM Egg Prod. 82.30 -0.72 216.70
Umang Dairies 87.65 1.15 192.83
Bambino Agro Ind 225.05 -3.82 180.27
Freshtrop Fruits 145.10 -2.19 176.30
Flex Foods 122.65 0.66 152.70
Lakshmi Energy 19.95 -5.00 146.93
Sheetal Cool 124.35 -0.84 130.57
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.33
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.03
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.26% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.56% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.29% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 45.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 30.84% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -14.55% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 140.00
152.00
Week Low/High 140.00
164.00
Month Low/High 140.00
169.00
YEAR Low/High 85.00
218.00
All TIME Low/High 0.78
218.00

