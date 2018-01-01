JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Frontier Capital Ltd

Frontier Capital Ltd.

BSE: 508980 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE977E01013
BSE LIVE 13:42 | 20 Sep Frontier Capital Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Frontier Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.72
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.65
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 3.72
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 3.72
Buy Qty 4925.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.72
CLOSE 3.65
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 3.72
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 3.72
Buy Qty 4925.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Frontier Capital Ltd.

Frontier Capital Ltd

Frontier Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 50.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.07
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 232.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Frontier Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -0.23 -
Other Income 0.01 0.05 -80
Total Income 0.01 -0.19 105.26
Total Expenses 2.91 0.62 369.35
Operating Profit -2.9 -0.81 -258.02
Net Profit -2.25 -0.75 -200
Equity Capital 0.26 0.26 -
> More on Frontier Capital Ltd Financials Results

Frontier Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vinaditya Trad. 0.32 3.23 0.23
Saumya Capital 0.23 0.00 0.15
Elcid Investment 5.35 4.90 0.11
Frontier Capital 3.72 1.92 0.10
Mrugesh Trading 4.00 0.00 0.10
Antariksh Indus. 1.15 1.77 0.02
> More on Frontier Capital Ltd Peer Group

Frontier Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.96
> More on Frontier Capital Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Frontier Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.25% -0.83%
1 Month NA NA -1.37% -0.79%
3 Month NA NA 1.82% 1.04%
6 Month NA NA 5.20% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.88% 16.19%
3 Year NA NA 16.94% 18.45%

Frontier Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.72
3.72
Week Low/High 0.00
3.72
Month Low/High 0.00
3.72
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.72
All TIME Low/High 2.21
4.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Frontier Capital: