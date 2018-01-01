Frontier Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 508980
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE977E01013
|BSE LIVE 13:42 | 20 Sep
|Frontier Capital Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Frontier Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.72
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.65
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|3.72
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|3.72
|Buy Qty
|4925.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Frontier Capital Ltd.
Frontier Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|50.93
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.07
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|232.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Frontier Capital Limited Informs The Statement Of Deviation Or Variation As Per Regulation 32(1) Of
-
Unaudited Financial Results Together With Statement Of Assets & Liabilities And Limited Review Repor
Frontier Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-0.23
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.05
|-80
|Total Income
|0.01
|-0.19
|105.26
|Total Expenses
|2.91
|0.62
|369.35
|Operating Profit
|-2.9
|-0.81
|-258.02
|Net Profit
|-2.25
|-0.75
|-200
|Equity Capital
|0.26
|0.26
|-
Frontier Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vinaditya Trad.
|0.32
|3.23
|0.23
|Saumya Capital
|0.23
|0.00
|0.15
|Elcid Investment
|5.35
|4.90
|0.11
|Frontier Capital
|3.72
|1.92
|0.10
|Mrugesh Trading
|4.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Antariksh Indus.
|1.15
|1.77
|0.02
Frontier Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Frontier Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.25%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.37%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.82%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.20%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.88%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.94%
|18.45%
Frontier Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.72
|
|3.72
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.72
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.72
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.72
|All TIME Low/High
|2.21
|
|4.00
Quick Links for Frontier Capital:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices