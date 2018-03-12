You are here » Home
» Company
» Frontier Informatics Ltd
Frontier Informatics Ltd.
|BSE: 531225
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE547B01028
|
BSE
14:45 | 12 Mar
|
2.45
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.45
|
HIGH
2.45
|
LOW
2.45
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Frontier Informatics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.45
|VOLUME
|15452
|52-Week high
|2.45
|52-Week low
|0.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|192548.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.45
|CLOSE
|2.45
|VOLUME
|15452
|52-Week high
|2.45
|52-Week low
|0.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|192548.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.64
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Frontier Informatics Ltd.
Frontier Informatics Ltd
Frontier Information Technologies Ltd is one of the pioneers in Software Development in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1986. It is founded and backed by a group of highly qualified professionals with rich and varied experience in successfully implementing complex software projects both in India and abroad.
The company is engaged in on-site Consultancy Services, Offshore Softwar...> More
Frontier Informatics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Frontier Informatics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Frontier Informatics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.07
|-28.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.06
|33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-0.06
|16.67
|Equity Capital
|0.67
|0.67
| -
Frontier Informatics Ltd - Peer Group
Frontier Informatics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Frontier Informatics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|62.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|157.89%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|469.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Frontier Informatics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.45
|
|2.45
|Week Low/High
|2.45
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.45
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.40
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.33
|
|275.00
Quick Links for Frontier Informatics: