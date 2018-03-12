JUST IN
Frontier Informatics Ltd.

BSE: 531225 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE547B01028
BSE 14:45 | 12 Mar 2.45 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.45

 HIGH

2.45

 LOW

2.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Frontier Informatics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.45
VOLUME 15452
52-Week high 2.45
52-Week low 0.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.45
Buy Qty 192548.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Frontier Informatics Ltd.

Frontier Informatics Ltd

Frontier Information Technologies Ltd is one of the pioneers in Software Development in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1986. It is founded and backed by a group of highly qualified professionals with rich and varied experience in successfully implementing complex software projects both in India and abroad. The company is engaged in on-site Consultancy Services, Offshore Softwar...> More

Frontier Informatics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Frontier Informatics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.01 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.05 0.07 -28.57
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.06 33.33
Net Profit -0.05 -0.06 16.67
Equity Capital 0.67 0.67 -
Frontier Informatics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Archana Software 2.95 4.24 1.79
SMS Techsoft 0.05 -16.67 1.75
IDream Film 110.00 -0.90 1.65
Frontier Info. 2.45 0.00 1.64
Omnitech Info. 1.07 4.90 1.61
Covidh Technolog 1.42 -1.39 1.51
Emed.com Techno 4.44 0.00 1.50
Frontier Informatics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.41
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 87.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.88
Frontier Informatics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 62.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 157.89% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 469.77% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Frontier Informatics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.45
2.45
Week Low/High 2.45
2.00
Month Low/High 2.45
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.40
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.33
275.00

