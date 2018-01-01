JUST IN
Frontier Springs Ltd.

BSE: 522195 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE572D01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 180.55 9.35
(5.46%)
OPEN

172.60

 HIGH

185.00

 LOW

172.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Frontier Springs Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Frontier Springs Ltd.

Frontier Springs Ltd

Frontier Springs Ltd, manufacturer of Springs caters majorly(arond 90% of its production) to Indian Railways. The company is also trying to sell its products to automobile industry. ...> More

Frontier Springs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   71
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.15
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Frontier Springs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.19 12.51 13.43
Other Income 0.11 0.03 266.67
Total Income 14.3 12.55 13.94
Total Expenses 12.4 11.18 10.91
Operating Profit 1.89 1.37 37.96
Net Profit 0.77 0.48 60.42
Equity Capital 3.96 3.96 -
> More on Frontier Springs Ltd Financials Results

Frontier Springs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
REIL Electricals 230.00 86.94
Sar Auto Prod. 177.70 10.00 84.59
Autolite (I) 65.65 -3.46 73.40
Frontier Springs 180.55 5.46 71.14
RACL Geartech 64.50 0.16 64.05
Guj. Automotive 277.95 1.96 48.64
Remsons Inds. 82.00 -4.98 46.82
> More on Frontier Springs Ltd Peer Group

Frontier Springs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.01
> More on Frontier Springs Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Frontier Springs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.75% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.29% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.43% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 67.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 297.25% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 585.20% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Frontier Springs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 172.00
185.00
Week Low/High 145.10
186.00
Month Low/High 145.10
219.00
YEAR Low/High 37.30
285.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
285.00

