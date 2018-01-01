Frontier Springs Ltd.
|BSE: 522195
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE572D01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|180.55
|
9.35
(5.46%)
|
OPEN
172.60
|
HIGH
185.00
|
LOW
172.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Frontier Springs Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|172.60
|CLOSE
|171.20
|VOLUME
|11147
|52-Week high
|285.00
|52-Week low
|37.30
|P/E
|16.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|71
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Frontier Springs Ltd.
Frontier Springs Ltd, manufacturer of Springs caters majorly(arond 90% of its production) to Indian Railways. The company is also trying to sell its products to automobile industry. ...> More
Frontier Springs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|71
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.15
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|71.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.51
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 312017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 302017 Along With Limited Review Rep
-
Board Meeting To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 302017 On Mon
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI(LODR) Guidelines 2015
-
Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended September 302017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 302017
Frontier Springs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.19
|12.51
|13.43
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.03
|266.67
|Total Income
|14.3
|12.55
|13.94
|Total Expenses
|12.4
|11.18
|10.91
|Operating Profit
|1.89
|1.37
|37.96
|Net Profit
|0.77
|0.48
|60.42
|Equity Capital
|3.96
|3.96
|-
Frontier Springs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|REIL Electricals
|230.00
|86.94
|Sar Auto Prod.
|177.70
|10.00
|84.59
|Autolite (I)
|65.65
|-3.46
|73.40
|Frontier Springs
|180.55
|5.46
|71.14
|RACL Geartech
|64.50
|0.16
|64.05
|Guj. Automotive
|277.95
|1.96
|48.64
|Remsons Inds.
|82.00
|-4.98
|46.82
Frontier Springs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Frontier Springs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.75%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.29%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.43%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|67.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|297.25%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|585.20%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Frontier Springs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|172.00
|
|185.00
|Week Low/High
|145.10
|
|186.00
|Month Low/High
|145.10
|
|219.00
|YEAR Low/High
|37.30
|
|285.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|285.00
