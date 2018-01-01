JUST IN
Frontline Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 532042 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE092D01013
BSE 15:14 | 11 Dec Frontline Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Frontline Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.47
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 20.25
52-Week low 11.64
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 12.00
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Frontline Corporation Ltd.

Frontline Corporation Ltd

Frontline Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Frontline Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.62 11.34 2.47
Other Income 0.27 0.48 -43.75
Total Income 11.89 11.82 0.59
Total Expenses 10.48 10.14 3.35
Operating Profit 1.41 1.67 -15.57
Net Profit -0.38 -0.01 -3700
Equity Capital 4.98 4.98 -
Frontline Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Balurghat Tech 5.03 -4.91 9.15
Coastal Roadways 19.90 -4.78 8.26
Rajas. Petro Syn 4.60 4.55 7.45
Frontline Corp. 12.00 -3.77 6.00
Asis Logistics 4.73 4.88 3.55
SER Inds. 18.20 4.60 1.80
Skypak Serv. Sp. 2.76 0.00 0.85
Frontline Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.86
Frontline Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Frontline Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.00
12.00
Week Low/High 0.00
12.00
Month Low/High 0.00
12.00
YEAR Low/High 11.64
20.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
37.00

Browse STOCK Companies

