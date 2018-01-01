You are here » Home
Frontline Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 532042
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE092D01013
|
BSE
15:14 | 11 Dec
|
Frontline Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Frontline Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.00
|CLOSE
|12.47
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|20.25
|52-Week low
|11.64
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|12.00
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Frontline Corporation Ltd.
Frontline Corporation Ltd
Frontline Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Frontline Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Frontline Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.62
|11.34
|2.47
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.48
|-43.75
|Total Income
|11.89
|11.82
|0.59
|Total Expenses
|10.48
|10.14
|3.35
|Operating Profit
|1.41
|1.67
|-15.57
|Net Profit
|-0.38
|-0.01
|-3700
|Equity Capital
|4.98
|4.98
| -
Frontline Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Frontline Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Frontline Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Frontline Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.00
|
|12.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.64
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|37.00
Quick Links for Frontline Corporation: