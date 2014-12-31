JUST IN
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd.

BSE: 531760 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE284L01019
BSE 11:03 | 19 Oct Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.22
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.81
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 11.22
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 14.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.22
Sell Qty 3623.00
About Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd.

Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd

Originally promoted by Raj Kumari Agarwal and Gautam Agarwal, Fushion Fittings (I) was incorporated in Dec.'84 as Gautam Repro (India) Pvt Ltd. It was established to manufacture ammonia and other printing machines. However, the promoters did not continue with their project since ammonia printers became obsolete and were replaced by the photocopiers using lastest technology. The company was not ope...

Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.03
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 0.06 33.33
Total Income 0.08 0.06 33.33
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit 0.07 0.05 40
Net Profit 0.07 0.04 75
Equity Capital 0.29 0.29 -
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oswal Yarns 8.30 0.00 3.33
Rotographics (I) 9.25 -4.64 3.33
Vertex Spinning 1.64 0.00 3.27
Rahul Merchand 9.27 0.00 3.25
Fusion Fittings 11.22 -5.00 3.25
IFL Enterprises 10.75 19.31 3.22
Fraser & Co 5.60 0.90 3.20
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.13
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 6.35% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.22
11.22
Week Low/High 0.00
11.22
Month Low/High 0.00
11.22
YEAR Low/High 0.00
11.22
All TIME Low/High 3.10
217.00

