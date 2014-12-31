You are here » Home
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd.
|BSE: 531760
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE284L01019
|
BSE
11:03 | 19 Oct
|
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.22
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.81
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|11.22
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.22
|Sell Qty
|3623.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|11.22
|CLOSE
|11.81
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|11.22
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.22
|Sell Qty
|3623.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.25
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd.
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd
Originally promoted by Raj Kumari Agarwal and Gautam Agarwal, Fushion Fittings (I) was incorporated in Dec.'84 as Gautam Repro (India) Pvt Ltd. It was established to manufacture ammonia and other printing machines. However, the promoters did not continue with their project since ammonia printers became obsolete and were replaced by the photocopiers using lastest technology. The company was not ope...
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.06
|33.33
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.06
|33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.05
|40
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.04
|75
|Equity Capital
|0.29
|0.29
| -
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - Peer Group
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|6.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.22
|
|11.22
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.22
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.22
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.22
|All TIME Low/High
|3.10
|
|217.00
