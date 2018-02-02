You are here » Home
» » Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.
|BSE: 536507
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: FLFL
|ISIN Code: INE452O01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
387.70
|
-2.20
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
393.40
|
HIGH
394.50
|
LOW
380.80
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
387.15
|
-6.10
(-1.55%)
|
OPEN
393.25
|
HIGH
397.50
|
LOW
385.10
|OPEN
|393.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|389.90
|VOLUME
|6414
|52-Week high
|428.00
|52-Week low
|195.00
|P/E
|71.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,382
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|393.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|393.25
|VOLUME
|23013
|52-Week high
|427.80
|52-Week low
|195.00
|P/E
|71.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,382
|Buy Price
|387.00
|Buy Qty
|222.00
|Sell Price
|387.95
|Sell Qty
|74.00
|OPEN
|393.40
|CLOSE
|389.90
|VOLUME
|6414
|52-Week high
|428.00
|52-Week low
|195.00
|P/E
|71.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,382
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|393.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|393.25
|VOLUME
|23013
|52-Week high
|427.80
|52-Week low
|195.00
|P/E
|71.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7381.81
|Buy Price
|387.00
|Buy Qty
|222.00
|Sell Price
|387.95
|Sell Qty
|74.00
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. (FLFL) - Latest News & Headlines
-
6.13 pm | 2 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
The company said total revenue from operations for the quarter was not comparable with corresponding earlier period, consequent to introduction of goo...
Quick Links for Future Lifestyle Fashions: