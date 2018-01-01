JUST IN
Futuristic Securities Ltd.

BSE: 523113 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE425D01015
BSE 12:53 | 22 Feb 11.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.00

 HIGH

11.00

 LOW

11.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Futuristic Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Futuristic Securities Ltd.

Futuristic Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1971. The company is engaged in the shares and securities transactions business in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Futuristic Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 78.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Futuristic Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.02 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 1.95 1.95 -
Futuristic Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhruva Cap.Serv. 6.75 -4.93 2.20
M B Parikh Fins. 7.28 -4.84 2.18
Himalchuli Food 11.50 4.93 2.18
Futuristic Sec. 11.00 0.00 2.15
Satya Miners & T 3.90 0.00 2.13
Parsharti Invest 7.02 4.78 2.12
Cont. Securities 6.50 -4.55 2.11
Futuristic Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.77
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.12
Futuristic Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Futuristic Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.00
11.00
Week Low/High 0.00
11.00
Month Low/High 11.00
11.00
YEAR Low/High 10.00
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
60.00

