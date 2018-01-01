Futuristic Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 523113
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE425D01015
|BSE 12:53 | 22 Feb
|11.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.00
|
HIGH
11.00
|
LOW
11.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Futuristic Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.00
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|11.57
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|78.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.00
|Sell Qty
|150.00
About Futuristic Securities Ltd.
Futuristic Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1971. The company is engaged in the shares and securities transactions business in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Futuristic Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|78.57
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.42
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
-
Statement Of Investor Compliant Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 For The Quarte
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On November 14 2017
-
Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
-
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
Futuristic Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|1.95
|1.95
|-
Futuristic Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dhruva Cap.Serv.
|6.75
|-4.93
|2.20
|M B Parikh Fins.
|7.28
|-4.84
|2.18
|Himalchuli Food
|11.50
|4.93
|2.18
|Futuristic Sec.
|11.00
|0.00
|2.15
|Satya Miners & T
|3.90
|0.00
|2.13
|Parsharti Invest
|7.02
|4.78
|2.12
|Cont. Securities
|6.50
|-4.55
|2.11
Futuristic Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Futuristic Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Futuristic Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.00
|
|11.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|11.00
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.00
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|60.00
