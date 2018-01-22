G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd

Incorporated on 8 Dec.'38, G G Dandekar Machine Works (GGD) was promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines at Khadki, Pune. It manufactures rice mills, dal mills and paddy parboiling plants. The company entered into a collaboration with F H Schuh, Germany, to manufacture modern rice mills in India. During 1994-95, GGD issued 15,166 equity shares of Rs 100 at a premium of Rs 2427.61, as fully paid, to Kirlo...> More