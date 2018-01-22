You are here » Home
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.
|BSE: 505250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE631D01026
BSE
LIVE
13:19 | 12 Mar
73.00
-0.40
(-0.54%)
OPEN
73.00
HIGH
73.00
LOW
70.55
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|73.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.40
|VOLUME
|850
|52-Week high
|97.95
|52-Week low
|50.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|73.00
|Buy Qty
|82.00
|Sell Price
|73.90
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd
Incorporated on 8 Dec.'38, G G Dandekar Machine Works (GGD) was promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines at Khadki, Pune. It manufactures rice mills, dal mills and paddy parboiling plants. The company entered into a collaboration with F H Schuh, Germany, to manufacture modern rice mills in India. During 1994-95, GGD issued 15,166 equity shares of Rs 100 at a premium of Rs 2427.61, as fully paid, to Kirlo...> More
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.64
|4.15
|-60.48
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.11
|-45.45
|Total Income
|1.69
|4.27
|-60.42
|Total Expenses
|2.24
|4.11
|-45.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.54
|0.16
|-437.5
|Net Profit
|-1.02
|-0.25
|-308
|Equity Capital
|0.48
|0.48
| -
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.49%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-10.87%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-11.14%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|24.79%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|32.73%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|40.52%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.41%
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|70.55
|
|73.00
|Week Low/High
|69.20
|
|75.00
|Month Low/High
|68.85
|
|90.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.00
|
|98.00
|All TIME Low/High
|33.40
|
|1350.00
