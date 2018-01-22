JUST IN
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

BSE: 505250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE631D01026
BSE LIVE 13:19 | 12 Mar 73.00 -0.40
(-0.54%)
OPEN

73.00

 HIGH

73.00

 LOW

70.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 73.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.40
VOLUME 850
52-Week high 97.95
52-Week low 50.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 73.00
Buy Qty 82.00
Sell Price 73.90
Sell Qty 25.00
About G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd

Incorporated on 8 Dec.'38, G G Dandekar Machine Works (GGD) was promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines at Khadki, Pune. It manufactures rice mills, dal mills and paddy parboiling plants. The company entered into a collaboration with F H Schuh, Germany, to manufacture modern rice mills in India. During 1994-95, GGD issued 15,166 equity shares of Rs 100 at a premium of Rs 2427.61, as fully paid, to Kirlo...

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 75.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.64 4.15 -60.48
Other Income 0.06 0.11 -45.45
Total Income 1.69 4.27 -60.42
Total Expenses 2.24 4.11 -45.5
Operating Profit -0.54 0.16 -437.5
Net Profit -1.02 -0.25 -308
Equity Capital 0.48 0.48 -
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - Peer Group

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bemco Hydraulics 170.50 -1.07 37.34
Rapicut Carbides 68.50 0.15 36.78
Birla Precision 6.72 -1.61 35.38
G G Dandekar 73.00 -0.54 35.04
Solitaire Mach. 76.10 -3.06 34.55
Rishi Laser 28.65 -4.50 26.33
G G Engineering 57.00 8.99 23.88
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.85
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.55
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - RETURNS

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.49% NA 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -10.87% NA -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month -11.14% NA 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month 24.79% NA 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year 32.73% NA 16.65% 16.15%
3 Year 40.52% NA 16.72% 18.41%

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 70.55
73.00
Week Low/High 69.20
75.00
Month Low/High 68.85
90.00
YEAR Low/High 50.00
98.00
All TIME Low/High 33.40
1350.00

