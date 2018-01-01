G K Consultants Ltd.
|BSE: 531758
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE131D01019
|BSE 14:27 | 12 Mar
|7.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
6.65
|
HIGH
7.00
|
LOW
6.65
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|G K Consultants Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.00
|VOLUME
|205
|52-Week high
|8.02
|52-Week low
|2.53
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.00
|Sell Qty
|2556.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About G K Consultants Ltd.
GK Consultants is a non-banking financial company. The company has operations mainly in the areas of trading in shares, professional services, software development, marketing, interest income and investment activities. The company was incorporated as a private limited company on December 2, 1988 and was converted into a public limited company on September 15, 1995. The company has provided...> More
G K Consultants Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
Announcement
-
-
-
Board Meeting On February8 2018
Intimation Of Board Meeting For Adoption Of Unaudited Qua
-
Submission Of Certificate From A Company Secretary In Practice Under Regulations 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017
-
G K Consultants Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.89
|9.73
|-39.47
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|5.89
|9.73
|-39.47
|Total Expenses
|5.84
|9.56
|-38.91
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.17
|-70.59
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.17
|-70.59
|Equity Capital
|5.31
|5.31
|-
G K Consultants Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Disha Resources
|5.11
|-4.49
|3.74
|Indo Asia Financ
|4.15
|-0.72
|3.74
|Kreon Finnancial
|3.72
|0.00
|3.74
|G K Consultants
|7.00
|0.00
|3.72
|Quest Financial
|0.30
|-3.23
|3.70
|Sidh Automobiles
|12.50
|25.00
|3.70
|Aarcon Facilit.
|6.19
|0.00
|3.69
G K Consultants Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
G K Consultants Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.28%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.28%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|55.90%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-68.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
G K Consultants Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.65
|
|7.00
|Week Low/High
|6.65
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.65
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.53
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|154.00
Quick Links for G K Consultants:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices