G K Consultants Ltd.

BSE: 531758 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE131D01019
BSE 14:27 | 12 Mar 7.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.65

 HIGH

7.00

 LOW

6.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan G K Consultants Ltd Not listed in NSE
About G K Consultants Ltd.

G K Consultants Ltd

GK Consultants is a non-banking financial company. The company has operations mainly in the areas of trading in shares, professional services, software development, marketing, interest income and investment activities. The company was incorporated as a private limited company on December 2, 1988 and was converted into a public limited company on September 15, 1995.

G K Consultants Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

G K Consultants Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.89 9.73 -39.47
Other Income -
Total Income 5.89 9.73 -39.47
Total Expenses 5.84 9.56 -38.91
Operating Profit 0.05 0.17 -70.59
Net Profit 0.05 0.17 -70.59
Equity Capital 5.31 5.31 -
G K Consultants Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Disha Resources 5.11 -4.49 3.74
Indo Asia Financ 4.15 -0.72 3.74
Kreon Finnancial 3.72 0.00 3.74
G K Consultants 7.00 0.00 3.72
Quest Financial 0.30 -3.23 3.70
Sidh Automobiles 12.50 25.00 3.70
Aarcon Facilit. 6.19 0.00 3.69
G K Consultants Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 83.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.28
G K Consultants Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.28% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.28% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 55.90% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -68.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

G K Consultants Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.65
7.00
Week Low/High 6.65
7.00
Month Low/High 6.65
7.00
YEAR Low/High 2.53
8.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
154.00

