G M Breweries Ltd.
|BSE: 507488
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GMBREW
|ISIN Code: INE075D01018
|BSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar
|898.00
|
12.10
(1.37%)
|
OPEN
909.00
|
HIGH
920.05
|
LOW
898.00
|NSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar
|900.00
|
14.10
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
904.00
|
HIGH
918.00
|
LOW
896.85
About G M Breweries Ltd.
G M Breweries (GMBL) was incorporated in Dec.'81 as a private limited company. It became a deemed public limited company in Aug.'90. The company was promoted by Chairman & Managing Director Jimmy Almeida. GMBL manufactures Indian-made foreign liquor. It came out with its initial public offering at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 8.44 cr, in Sep.'93 to part-finance its expansion in Indian-made fo...> More
G M Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,313
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|40.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.43
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.34
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|167.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.35
News
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results(Provisional) For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
Sub: Convening Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter / Nine Month
-
-
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI(LODR) For Quarter Ended On 30-09-2017.
G M Breweries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|117.9
|97.55
|20.86
|Other Income
|1.3
|1.05
|23.81
|Total Income
|119.2
|98.6
|20.89
|Total Expenses
|83.81
|82.04
|2.16
|Operating Profit
|35.39
|16.56
|113.71
|Net Profit
|22.3
|9.9
|125.25
|Equity Capital
|14.62
|14.62
|-
G M Breweries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|United Spirits
|3117.00
|4.82
|45299.36
|United Breweries
|1028.50
|1.34
|27193.54
|Radico Khaitan
|332.20
|2.99
|4428.23
|G M Breweries
|898.00
|1.37
|1312.88
|Som Distilleries
|221.45
|1.37
|609.43
|IFB Agro Inds.
|540.80
|-5.00
|506.73
|Jagatjit Inds.
|104.25
|4.25
|481.11
G M Breweries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.57%
|-2.75%
|0.12%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-3.38%
|0.50%
|-1.49%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|10.89%
|13.14%
|1.69%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|108.81%
|109.52%
|5.07%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|90.33%
|91.27%
|16.73%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|903.13%
|903.57%
|16.79%
|18.46%
G M Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|898.00
|
|920.05
|Week Low/High
|870.00
|
|938.00
|Month Low/High
|839.00
|
|978.00
|YEAR Low/High
|389.00
|
|1212.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.28
|
|1212.00
