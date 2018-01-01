G M Breweries Ltd

G M Breweries (GMBL) was incorporated in Dec.'81 as a private limited company. It became a deemed public limited company in Aug.'90. The company was promoted by Chairman & Managing Director Jimmy Almeida. GMBL manufactures Indian-made foreign liquor. It came out with its initial public offering at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 8.44 cr, in Sep.'93 to part-finance its expansion in Indian-made fo...> More