JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » G M Breweries Ltd

G M Breweries Ltd.

BSE: 507488 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GMBREW ISIN Code: INE075D01018
BSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar 898.00 12.10
(1.37%)
OPEN

909.00

 HIGH

920.05

 LOW

898.00
NSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar 900.00 14.10
(1.59%)
OPEN

904.00

 HIGH

918.00

 LOW

896.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 909.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 885.90
VOLUME 2993
52-Week high 1212.00
52-Week low 389.00
P/E 22.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,313
Buy Price 898.00
Buy Qty 64.00
Sell Price 898.55
Sell Qty 35.00
OPEN 909.00
CLOSE 885.90
VOLUME 2993
52-Week high 1212.00
52-Week low 389.00
P/E 22.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,313
Buy Price 898.00
Buy Qty 64.00
Sell Price 898.55
Sell Qty 35.00

About G M Breweries Ltd.

G M Breweries Ltd

G M Breweries (GMBL) was incorporated in Dec.'81 as a private limited company. It became a deemed public limited company in Aug.'90. The company was promoted by Chairman & Managing Director Jimmy Almeida. GMBL manufactures Indian-made foreign liquor. It came out with its initial public offering at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 8.44 cr, in Sep.'93 to part-finance its expansion in Indian-made fo...> More

G M Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,313
EPS - TTM () [*S] 40.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.34
Book Value / Share () [*S] 167.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

G M Breweries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 117.9 97.55 20.86
Other Income 1.3 1.05 23.81
Total Income 119.2 98.6 20.89
Total Expenses 83.81 82.04 2.16
Operating Profit 35.39 16.56 113.71
Net Profit 22.3 9.9 125.25
Equity Capital 14.62 14.62 -
> More on G M Breweries Ltd Financials Results

G M Breweries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
United Spirits 3117.00 4.82 45299.36
United Breweries 1028.50 1.34 27193.54
Radico Khaitan 332.20 2.99 4428.23
G M Breweries 898.00 1.37 1312.88
Som Distilleries 221.45 1.37 609.43
IFB Agro Inds. 540.80 -5.00 506.73
Jagatjit Inds. 104.25 4.25 481.11
> More on G M Breweries Ltd Peer Group

G M Breweries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.43
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 2.61
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.74
> More on G M Breweries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

G M Breweries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.57% -2.75% 0.12% -0.82%
1 Month -3.38% 0.50% -1.49% -0.79%
3 Month 10.89% 13.14% 1.69% 1.04%
6 Month 108.81% 109.52% 5.07% 4.41%
1 Year 90.33% 91.27% 16.73% 16.20%
3 Year 903.13% 903.57% 16.79% 18.46%

G M Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 898.00
920.05
Week Low/High 870.00
938.00
Month Low/High 839.00
978.00
YEAR Low/High 389.00
1212.00
All TIME Low/High 1.28
1212.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for G M Breweries: