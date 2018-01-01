You are here » Home
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 532181
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: GMDCLTD
|ISIN Code: INE131A01031
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
128.95
|
2.65
(2.10%)
|
OPEN
127.20
|
HIGH
135.00
|
LOW
126.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
128.35
|
2.40
(1.91%)
|
OPEN
127.05
|
HIGH
135.00
|
LOW
125.90
About Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd is a mining and mineral processing company in India. The company is the largest merchant seller of Lignite in India. The company produces lignite, bauxite, calcined bauxite, fluorspar and manganese ore. They are also engaged in the generation of power. The company offers lignite for various industrial units, including textiles, chemicals, ceramics, brick...> More
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - Research Reports
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.12%
|-6.89%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.68%
|-13.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.94%
|-20.06%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.75%
|-13.60%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.12%
|13.48%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|12.97%
|9.33%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|126.10
|
|135.00
|Week Low/High
|125.50
|
|143.00
|Month Low/High
|125.50
|
|154.00
|YEAR Low/High
|111.95
|
|181.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.52
|
|317.00
