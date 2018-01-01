JUST IN
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 532181 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: GMDCLTD ISIN Code: INE131A01031
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 128.95 2.65
(2.10%)
OPEN

127.20

 HIGH

135.00

 LOW

126.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 128.35 2.40
(1.91%)
OPEN

127.05

 HIGH

135.00

 LOW

125.90
OPEN 127.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 126.30
VOLUME 97612
52-Week high 181.20
52-Week low 111.95
P/E 9.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,101
Buy Price 128.30
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 128.95
Sell Qty 2674.00
About Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd is a mining and mineral processing company in India. The company is the largest merchant seller of Lignite in India. The company produces lignite, bauxite, calcined bauxite, fluorspar and manganese ore. They are also engaged in the generation of power. The company offers lignite for various industrial units, including textiles, chemicals, ceramics, brick...> More

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,101
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.66
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 131.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 506.06 380.29 33.07
Other Income 25.99 44.58 -41.7
Total Income 532.05 424.87 25.23
Total Expenses 374.73 314.14 19.29
Operating Profit 157.32 110.73 42.08
Net Profit 78.56 46.54 68.8
Equity Capital 63.6 63.6 -
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NMDC 123.75 1.39 39153.26
KIOCL 234.20 -3.44 14860.22
MOIL 205.80 1.08 5482.10
G M D C 128.95 2.10 4100.61
Maithan Alloys 842.25 3.13 2451.79
Indian Metals 525.50 -1.55 1417.80
Sandur Manganese 1129.50 2.69 988.31
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.00
Banks/FIs 0.59
FIIs 4.26
Insurance 2.54
Mutual Funds 7.93
Indian Public 7.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.92
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
12/05 Equirus Securities Overweight 130 PDF IconDetails
15/12 HDFC Securities Buy 97 PDF IconDetails
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.12% -6.89% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.68% -13.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.94% -20.06% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.75% -13.60% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.12% 13.48% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 12.97% 9.33% 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 126.10
135.00
Week Low/High 125.50
143.00
Month Low/High 125.50
154.00
YEAR Low/High 111.95
181.00
All TIME Low/High 2.52
317.00

