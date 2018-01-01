Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 1582.36 1178.71 1418.88 1289.67 1674.68

Other Income 179.01 150.56 252.60 137.38 155.48

Total Income 1761.37 1329.27 1671.48 1427.05 1830.17

Total Expenditure 1162.80 879.04 896.66 672.76 809.09

Operating Profit 598.57 450.23 774.82 754.29 1021.07

Interest 1.33 1.06 1.69 0.13 0.00

Gross Profit 597.24 449.17 773.14 754.16 1021.07

Depreciation 151.26 130.72 137.27 124.57 117.38

PBT 394.54 318.45 635.87 629.59 903.69

Tax 70.31 93.88 135.54 190.46 302.85

Net Profit/(Loss) 324.23 224.57 500.33 439.13 600.84

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 109.16 0.00 -13.55

Profit After Exceptional Items 324.23 224.57 391.17 439.13 614.39

Equity Share Capital 63.60 63.60 63.60 63.60 63.60

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3911.92 3600.59 3177.97 2798.88 2471.36

EPS

Basic EPS 10.20 7.06 15.73 13.81 18.89

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 8.27 8.27 8.27 8.27 0

Share Holding (%) 26.00 26.00 26.00 26.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 23.53 23.53 23.53 23.53 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 74.00 74.00 74.00 74.00 0.00