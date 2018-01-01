You are here » Home
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 532181
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: GMDCLTD
|ISIN Code: INE131A01031
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
128.95
|
2.65
(2.10%)
|
OPEN
127.20
|
HIGH
135.00
|
LOW
126.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
128.35
|
2.40
(1.91%)
|
OPEN
127.05
|
HIGH
135.00
|
LOW
125.90
|OPEN
|127.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|126.30
|VOLUME
|97612
|52-Week high
|181.20
|52-Week low
|112.55
|P/E
|9.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,101
|Buy Price
|128.30
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|128.95
|Sell Qty
|2674.00
|OPEN
|127.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|125.95
|VOLUME
|485995
|52-Week high
|180.90
|52-Week low
|112.50
|P/E
|9.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,101
|Buy Price
|127.75
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|127.80
|Sell Qty
|485.00
Filter:
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (GMDCLTD) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1582.36
|1178.71
|1418.88
|1289.67
|1674.68
|Other Income
|179.01
|150.56
|252.60
|137.38
|155.48
|Total Income
|1761.37
|1329.27
|1671.48
|1427.05
|1830.17
|Total Expenditure
|1162.80
|879.04
|896.66
|672.76
|809.09
|Operating Profit
|598.57
|450.23
|774.82
|754.29
|1021.07
|Interest
|1.33
|1.06
|1.69
|0.13
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|597.24
|449.17
|773.14
|754.16
|1021.07
|Depreciation
|151.26
|130.72
|137.27
|124.57
|117.38
|PBT
|394.54
|318.45
|635.87
|629.59
|903.69
|Tax
|70.31
|93.88
|135.54
|190.46
|302.85
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|324.23
|224.57
|500.33
|439.13
|600.84
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|109.16
|0.00
|-13.55
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|324.23
|224.57
|391.17
|439.13
|614.39
|Equity Share Capital
|63.60
|63.60
|63.60
|63.60
|63.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|3911.92
|3600.59
|3177.97
|2798.88
|2471.36
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|10.20
|7.06
|15.73
|13.81
|18.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|8.27
|8.27
|8.27
|8.27
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|26.00
|26.00
|26.00
|26.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|23.53
|23.53
|23.53
|23.53
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|74.00
|74.00
|74.00
|74.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
