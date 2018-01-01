JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 532181 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: GMDCLTD ISIN Code: INE131A01031
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 128.95 2.65
(2.10%)
OPEN

127.20

 HIGH

135.00

 LOW

126.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 128.35 2.40
(1.91%)
OPEN

127.05

 HIGH

135.00

 LOW

125.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 127.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 126.30
VOLUME 97612
52-Week high 181.20
52-Week low 112.55
P/E 9.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,101
Buy Price 128.30
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 128.95
Sell Qty 2674.00
OPEN 127.20
CLOSE 126.30
VOLUME 97612
52-Week high 181.20
52-Week low 112.55
P/E 9.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,101
Buy Price 128.30
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 128.95
Sell Qty 2674.00
Filter:

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (GMDCLTD) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 1582.36 1178.71 1418.88 1289.67 1674.68
Other Income 179.01 150.56 252.60 137.38 155.48
Total Income 1761.37 1329.27 1671.48 1427.05 1830.17
Total Expenditure 1162.80 879.04 896.66 672.76 809.09
Operating Profit 598.57 450.23 774.82 754.29 1021.07
Interest 1.33 1.06 1.69 0.13 0.00
Gross Profit 597.24 449.17 773.14 754.16 1021.07
Depreciation 151.26 130.72 137.27 124.57 117.38
PBT 394.54 318.45 635.87 629.59 903.69
Tax 70.31 93.88 135.54 190.46 302.85
Net Profit/(Loss) 324.23 224.57 500.33 439.13 600.84
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 109.16 0.00 -13.55
Profit After Exceptional Items 324.23 224.57 391.17 439.13 614.39
Equity Share Capital 63.60 63.60 63.60 63.60 63.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3911.92 3600.59 3177.97 2798.88 2471.36
EPS
Basic EPS 10.20 7.06 15.73 13.81 18.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 8.27 8.27 8.27 8.27 0
Share Holding (%) 26.00 26.00 26.00 26.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 23.53 23.53 23.53 23.53 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 74.00 74.00 74.00 74.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: