G R Cables Ltd.
|BSE: 517564
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE769B01010
BSE 13:42 | 04 Sep
|G R Cables Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|G R Cables Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.32
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.84
|52-Week low
|0.31
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.31
|Sell Qty
|4000.00
About G R Cables Ltd.
Promoted by G R Reddy and Associates, G R Cables set up facilities to manufacture Jelly-Filled Telephone Cables (15 lac CKM), part-financed by the par issue made on Jan.'95. Mainly used for inter-city networks, the demand for JFTCs depends mainly on the investment / outlay for adding new direct exchange lines. In a business where demand outstrips supply, cost-competitiveness will determine the ...> More
G R Cables Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.08
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
G R Cables Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.05
|20
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.05
|20
|Equity Capital
|28.89
|28.89
|-
G R Cables Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tentiwala Metal
|3.52
|-20.00
|1.91
|SGN Telecoms
|0.19
|0.00
|1.54
|Rishabhdev Techn
|0.37
|-2.63
|0.99
|G R Cables
|0.31
|-3.13
|0.90
|Savant Infocomm
|1.78
|4.71
|0.60
G R Cables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
G R Cables Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-18.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
G R Cables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.31
|
|0.31
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.31
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.31
|YEAR Low/High
|0.31
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|26.00
