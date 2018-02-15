JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » G R Cables Ltd

G R Cables Ltd.

BSE: 517564 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE769B01010
BSE 13:42 | 04 Sep G R Cables Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan G R Cables Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.31
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.32
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.84
52-Week low 0.31
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.31
Sell Qty 4000.00
OPEN 0.31
CLOSE 0.32
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.84
52-Week low 0.31
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.31
Sell Qty 4000.00

About G R Cables Ltd.

G R Cables Ltd

Promoted by G R Reddy and Associates, G R Cables set up facilities to manufacture Jelly-Filled Telephone Cables (15 lac CKM), part-financed by the par issue made on Jan.'95. Mainly used for inter-city networks, the demand for JFTCs depends mainly on the investment / outlay for adding new direct exchange lines. In a business where demand outstrips supply, cost-competitiveness will determine the ...> More

G R Cables Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

G R Cables Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.05 -20
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Net Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Equity Capital 28.89 28.89 -
> More on G R Cables Ltd Financials Results

G R Cables Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tentiwala Metal 3.52 -20.00 1.91
SGN Telecoms 0.19 0.00 1.54
Rishabhdev Techn 0.37 -2.63 0.99
G R Cables 0.31 -3.13 0.90
Savant Infocomm 1.78 4.71 0.60
> More on G R Cables Ltd Peer Group

G R Cables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.82
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 76.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.59
> More on G R Cables Ltd Share Holding Pattern

G R Cables Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -18.42% NA 17.24% 19.02%

G R Cables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.31
0.31
Week Low/High 0.00
0.31
Month Low/High 0.00
0.31
YEAR Low/High 0.31
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
26.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for G R Cables: