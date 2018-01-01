You are here » Home
» » G R Cables Ltd
G R Cables Ltd.
|BSE: 517564
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE769B01010
|
BSE
13:42 | 04 Sep
|
G R Cables Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
G R Cables Ltd
|OPEN
|0.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.32
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.84
|52-Week low
|0.31
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.31
|Sell Qty
|4000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.31
|CLOSE
|0.32
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.84
|52-Week low
|0.31
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.31
|Sell Qty
|4000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.90
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
G R Cables Ltd. (GRCABLES) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Sterlite Tech.
|340.90
|0.89
|-2.43
|-4.07
|21.10
|49.42
|175.92
|563.10
|Finolex Cables
|704.60
|1.03
|1.95
|0.94
|2.32
|30.14
|57.07
|163.01
|KEI Inds.
|364.75
|1.16
|-3.65
|-6.21
|-7.22
|17.15
|114.75
|444.40
|Vindhya Telelink
|1019.90
|2.50
|-2.65
|-10.53
|-23.77
|-13.07
|56.32
|101.86
|Aksh Optifibre
|32.55
|2.36
|-7.13
|-23.23
|1.72
|22.83
|48.97
|110.68
|Universal Cables
|136.95
|2.24
|-1.33
|-16.92
|-21.54
|-3.15
|55.80
|251.15
|CMI
|238.25
|0.17
|-1.45
|-7.67
|-9.15
|14.21
|39.94
|140.41
|Diamond Power
|11.73
|-1.84
|-0.42
|-29.97
|-34.10
|-56.95
|-70.97
|-71.25
|Paramount Comm.
|13.95
|-0.36
|-8.28
|-12.92
|5.76
|104.25
|266.14
|376.11
|B.C. Power
|164.20
|-0.61
|3.69
|10.05
|(-)
|(-)
|156.56
|(-)
|Birla Cable
|63.50
|4.96
|3.25
|-5.37
|0.79
|40.80
|69.33
|14.21
|Bhagyanagar Ind
|45.30
|-3.92
|-2.05
|-5.63
|-9.76
|76.61
|(-)
|160.34
|Ultracab India
|89.60
|-2.56
|-2.18
|-5.83
|-22.46
|-24.13
|-26.89
|(-)
|Cords Cable
|84.40
|-4.95
|-16.72
|-27.12
|-32.48
|-31.77
|4.33
|272.63
|Dynamic Cables
|49.25
|-0.51
|-10.29
|-21.95
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Shilpi Cable
|8.53
|-4.91
|-19.22
|-31.43
|-33.36
|-66.94
|-96.07
|-79.71
|Jigar Cables
|37.75
|-0.66
|-5.63
|-5.39
|(-)
|-15.74
|(-)
|(-)
|Relicab Cable
|39.00
|9.40
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|T N Telecom.
|2.99
|3.10
|(-)
|3.10
|(-)
|(-)
|-13.33
|-37.71
|Emgee Cables
|19.95
|-0.25
|0.00
|(-)
|(-)
|-3.62
|(-)
|(-)
Quick Links for G R Cables: