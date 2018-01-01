You are here » Home
G S Auto International Ltd.
|BSE: 513059
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE736H01024
|
BSE
LIVE
15:07 | 12 Mar
|
12.79
|
0.34
(2.73%)
|
OPEN
12.05
|
HIGH
12.95
|
LOW
12.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
G S Auto International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.45
|VOLUME
|5104
|52-Week high
|19.00
|52-Week low
|11.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|12.15
|Buy Qty
|999.00
|Sell Price
|12.79
|Sell Qty
|138.00
About G S Auto International Ltd.
G S Auto International Ltd
G S Auto International Ltd is one of the leading Automotive Fastening & Suspension Components Company in North India. The company is manufacturing Automotive Suspension and Fastening Components for Indian & International Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles (LCVs, MCVs and HCVs), Multi-Axle Vehicles, Trailers and Specials Purpose Vehicles. Their manufacturing facility is located i...> More
G S Auto International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
G S Auto International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on G S Auto International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.37
|26.63
|21.55
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29
|Total Income
|32.43
|26.69
|21.51
|Total Expenses
|30.57
|27.19
|12.43
|Operating Profit
|1.86
|-0.5
|472
|Net Profit
|-0.46
|-2.24
|79.46
|Equity Capital
|7.26
|7.26
| -
G S Auto International Ltd - Peer Group
G S Auto International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
G S Auto International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.98%
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-18.54%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|9.88%
|NA
|2.12%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|0.08%
|NA
|5.51%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|-8.64%
|NA
|17.22%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|-8.64%
|NA
|17.29%
|19.08%
G S Auto International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.05
|
|12.95
|Week Low/High
|12.05
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.90
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.00
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|105.00
