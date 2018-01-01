JUST IN
G S Auto International Ltd.

BSE: 513059 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE736H01024
BSE LIVE 15:07 | 12 Mar 12.79 0.34
(2.73%)
OPEN

12.05

 HIGH

12.95

 LOW

12.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan G S Auto International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About G S Auto International Ltd.

G S Auto International Ltd

G S Auto International Ltd is one of the leading Automotive Fastening & Suspension Components Company in North India. The company is manufacturing Automotive Suspension and Fastening Components for Indian & International Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles (LCVs, MCVs and HCVs), Multi-Axle Vehicles, Trailers and Specials Purpose Vehicles. Their manufacturing facility is located i...> More

G S Auto International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   11.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

G S Auto International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.37 26.63 21.55
Other Income 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Total Income 32.43 26.69 21.51
Total Expenses 30.57 27.19 12.43
Operating Profit 1.86 -0.5 472
Net Profit -0.46 -2.24 79.46
Equity Capital 7.26 7.26 -
G S Auto International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nitin Castings 116.00 -1.32 29.81
Captain Techno. 51.50 0.98 26.32
Creative Casting 196.90 0.00 25.60
G S Auto Intl. 12.79 2.73 18.57
Taparia Tools 55.75 4.99 16.95
Gontermann Peip 6.76 -2.17 15.03
Carnation Inds. 39.00 -0.64 13.49
G S Auto International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.52
G S Auto International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.98% NA 0.55% -0.29%
1 Month -18.54% NA -1.08% -0.26%
3 Month 9.88% NA 2.12% 1.58%
6 Month 0.08% NA 5.51% 4.96%
1 Year -8.64% NA 17.22% 16.81%
3 Year -8.64% NA 17.29% 19.08%

G S Auto International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.05
12.95
Week Low/High 12.05
14.00
Month Low/High 11.90
16.00
YEAR Low/High 11.00
19.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
105.00

