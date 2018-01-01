JUST IN
G S Auto International Ltd.

BSE: 513059 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE736H01024
BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar 12.79 0.34
(2.73%)
OPEN

12.05

 HIGH

12.95

 LOW

12.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan G S Auto International Ltd
OPEN 12.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.45
VOLUME 5105
52-Week high 19.00
52-Week low 11.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.75
Sell Qty 49.00
G S Auto International Ltd. (GSAUTOINTL) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 7.26 7.26 7.26
Reserves 29.86 36.09 36.51
Total Shareholders Funds 37.12 43.35 43.77
Secured Loans 36.90 42.18 55.53
Unsecured Loans 4.54 3.17 2.94
Total Debt 41.44 45.35 58.47
Total Liabilities 78.56 88.70 102.24
Application of Funds
Gross Block 87.00 86.58 79.94
Capital Work in Progress 4.33 3.33 6.85
Investments 0.14 0.13 0.10
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 15.77 15.89 20.61
Sundry Debtors 27.13 30.40 24.46
Cash and Bank 2.69 2.48 3.53
Loans and Advances 23.95 19.74 20.87
Total Current Assets 69.54 68.51 69.47
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 51.54 43.16 31.21
Provisions 0.33 0.32 1.13
Net Current Assets 17.67 25.03 37.13
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 78.57 88.71 102.25
