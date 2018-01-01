You are here » Home
» » G S Auto International Ltd
G S Auto International Ltd.
|BSE: 513059
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE736H01024
|
BSE
15:55 | 12 Mar
|
12.79
|
0.34
(2.73%)
|
OPEN
12.05
|
HIGH
12.95
|
LOW
12.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
G S Auto International Ltd
|OPEN
|12.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.45
|VOLUME
|5105
|52-Week high
|19.00
|52-Week low
|11.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.75
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|12.05
|CLOSE
|12.45
|VOLUME
|5105
|52-Week high
|19.00
|52-Week low
|11.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.75
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18.57
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
G S Auto International Ltd. (GSAUTOINTL) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|7.26
|7.26
|7.26
|Reserves
|29.86
|36.09
|36.51
|Total Shareholders Funds
|37.12
|43.35
|43.77
|Secured Loans
|36.90
|42.18
|55.53
|Unsecured Loans
|4.54
|3.17
|2.94
|Total Debt
|41.44
|45.35
|58.47
|Total Liabilities
|78.56
|88.70
|102.24
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|87.00
|86.58
|79.94
|Capital Work in Progress
|4.33
|3.33
|6.85
|Investments
|0.14
|0.13
|0.10
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|15.77
|15.89
|20.61
|Sundry Debtors
|27.13
|30.40
|24.46
|Cash and Bank
|2.69
|2.48
|3.53
|Loans and Advances
|23.95
|19.74
|20.87
|Total Current Assets
|69.54
|68.51
|69.47
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|51.54
|43.16
|31.21
|Provisions
|0.33
|0.32
|1.13
|Net Current Assets
|17.67
|25.03
|37.13
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|78.57
|88.71
|102.25
Quick Links for G S Auto International: