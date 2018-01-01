JUST IN
G S Auto International Ltd.

BSE: 513059 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE736H01024
BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar 12.79 0.34
(2.73%)
OPEN

12.05

 HIGH

12.95

 LOW

12.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan G S Auto International Ltd
OPEN 12.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.45
VOLUME 5105
52-Week high 19.00
52-Week low 11.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.75
Sell Qty 49.00
G S Auto International Ltd. (GSAUTOINTL) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) N.A.
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 5
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 513059
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Ludhiana Stock Exchange

