You are here » Home
» » G S Auto International Ltd
G S Auto International Ltd.
|BSE: 513059
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE736H01024
|
BSE
15:55 | 12 Mar
|
12.79
|
0.34
(2.73%)
|
OPEN
12.05
|
HIGH
12.95
|
LOW
12.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
G S Auto International Ltd
|OPEN
|12.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.45
|VOLUME
|5105
|52-Week high
|19.00
|52-Week low
|11.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.75
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|12.05
|CLOSE
|12.45
|VOLUME
|5105
|52-Week high
|19.00
|52-Week low
|11.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.75
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18.57
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
G S Auto International Ltd. (GSAUTOINTL) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|N.A.
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|5
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|513059
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|X
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Ludhiana Stock Exchange
Quick Links for G S Auto International: