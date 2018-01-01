JUST IN
You are here » Home » » G S Auto International Ltd

G S Auto International Ltd.

BSE: 513059 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE736H01024
BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar 12.79 0.34
(2.73%)
OPEN

12.05

 HIGH

12.95

 LOW

12.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan G S Auto International Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.45
VOLUME 5105
52-Week high 19.00
52-Week low 11.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.75
Sell Qty 49.00
OPEN 12.05
CLOSE 12.45
VOLUME 5105
52-Week high 19.00
52-Week low 11.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.75
Sell Qty 49.00

G S Auto International Ltd. (GSAUTOINTL) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 1.53 1469.60 986.67 183555.82
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 1470.00 1081.00 39363.29
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 192.95 139.27 36953.28
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 799.65 497.45 34223.93
B H E L 86.90 0.75 121.77 80.93 31904.47
Havells India 504.95 0.43 592.70 417.50 31564.42
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 1744.40 1175.00 30325.01
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 1096.20 767.05 21534.28
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -2.60 295.00 187.70 14654.58
Honeywell Auto 15894.50 0.23 21899.00 9530.00 14050.74
Thermax 1161.60 1.00 1375.00 835.05 13840.46
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 0.89 414.50 120.00 13670.09
AIA Engg. 1443.65 0.33 1702.00 1276.00 13613.62
L&T Technology 1291.80 2.34 1547.00 671.00 13234.49
Graphite India 675.10 4.77 908.00 103.00 13191.45
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 0.81 600.00 360.10 12146.93
Finolex Cables 704.60 1.03 750.00 437.20 10776.86
HEG 2683.50 4.45 3146.95 214.00 10723.27
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 25.00 14.20 10502.47
Engineers India 163.40 0.49 206.20 140.95 10325.57
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for G S Auto International: