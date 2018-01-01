JUST IN
G S Auto International Ltd.

BSE: 513059 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE736H01024
BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar 12.79 0.34
(2.73%)
OPEN

12.05

 HIGH

12.95

 LOW

12.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan G S Auto International Ltd
OPEN 12.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.45
VOLUME 5105
52-Week high 19.00
52-Week low 11.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.75
Sell Qty 49.00
G S Auto International Ltd. (GSAUTOINTL) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 1.53 8884.63 6647.89 503.78 57156.56
B H E L 86.90 0.75 5372.48 3595.88 168.34 41164.84
IL&FS Transport 66.85 -0.96 162.64 140.36 12.03 14842.01
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 103.15 71.47 0.00 12610.66
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 1616.85 1255.19 656.31 8474.64
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 1634.80 1226.50 143.00 7966.10
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 2628.75 1755.39 128.26 7397.75
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 5215.32 2373.32 374.26 6711.12
Jayaswal Neco 9.40 -2.99 5122.58 4785.48 456.61 5826.48
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 2109.17 1279.01 36.24 5594.83
Electrost.Cast. 27.75 -3.65 1762.82 1639.91 1209.76 4989.09
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 1999.89 1232.22 463.13 4081.68
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 2114.15 1254.91 67.78 3938.81
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 3463.12 2748.40 95.47 3833.45
Mahindra CIE 225.55 -1.74 634.38 510.68 6.10 3658.10
Inox Wind 120.65 0.50 558.11 493.83 18.67 3655.82
BGR Energy Sys. 105.45 -1.54 335.85 172.42 0.00 3531.52
Havells India 504.95 0.43 1440.36 1209.83 11.91 3485.28
BEML Ltd 1122.70 1.14 682.94 570.86 79.42 3134.51
McNally Bharat 59.80 -1.48 113.90 66.49 4.63 2892.08
