G-Tech Info Training Ltd.
|BSE: 532139
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE634D01038
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|1.87
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.87
|
HIGH
1.87
|
LOW
1.87
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|G-Tech Info Training Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.87
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.87
|VOLUME
|345
|52-Week high
|2.73
|52-Week low
|1.87
|P/E
|187.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|187.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About G-Tech Info Training Ltd.
G-Tech Infotraining Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the business of information technology enabled service. The company was formerly known as Gazi Securities Ltd. G-Tech Infotraining Ltd is based in Mumbai, India....> More
G-Tech Info Training Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|187.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.91
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended September 2017 Under Regulation 7(3)
-
Compliance With The Regulation 40(10) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
-
Submission Of Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
G-Tech Info Training Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|0.35
|0.35
|-
G-Tech Info Training Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sapan Chemicals
|1.14
|0.00
|0.91
|I Power Soln.
|1.70
|-4.49
|0.76
|Fourth Gen.
|1.96
|0.00
|0.70
|G-Tech Info.
|1.87
|0.00
|0.65
|Softech Infinium
|1.02
|-0.97
|0.41
|Virgo Global
|0.38
|-2.56
|0.40
|Dot Com Global
|0.67
|-4.29
|0.36
G-Tech Info Training Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
G-Tech Info Training Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-30.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
G-Tech Info Training Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.87
|
|1.87
|Week Low/High
|1.87
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.87
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.87
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|11.00
