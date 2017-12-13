JUST IN
G-Tech Info Training Ltd.

BSE: 532139 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE634D01038
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 1.87 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.87

 HIGH

1.87

 LOW

1.87
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan G-Tech Info Training Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.87
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.87
VOLUME 345
52-Week high 2.73
52-Week low 1.87
P/E 187.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About G-Tech Info Training Ltd.

G-Tech Info Training Ltd

G-Tech Infotraining Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the business of information technology enabled service. The company was formerly known as Gazi Securities Ltd. G-Tech Infotraining Ltd is based in Mumbai, India.

G-Tech Info Training Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 187.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

G-Tech Info Training Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 0.35 0.35 -
G-Tech Info Training Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sapan Chemicals 1.14 0.00 0.91
I Power Soln. 1.70 -4.49 0.76
Fourth Gen. 1.96 0.00 0.70
G-Tech Info. 1.87 0.00 0.65
Softech Infinium 1.02 -0.97 0.41
Virgo Global 0.38 -2.56 0.40
Dot Com Global 0.67 -4.29 0.36
G-Tech Info Training Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 85.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.45
G-Tech Info Training Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -30.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

G-Tech Info Training Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.87
1.87
Week Low/High 1.87
2.00
Month Low/High 1.87
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.87
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
11.00

