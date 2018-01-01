G V Films Ltd

G V Films incorporated in 1989 to produce and distribute feature films in various languages, G V Films was the first company in India to go public for film distribution with permission from the Government of India. G V Films has entered into a tie-up with Sony, Japan, to manufacture, for the first time in India, compact discs (CDs), which were hitherto imported. In 1994-95, it acquired a theat...> More