G V Films Ltd.

BSE: 523277 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE395B01048
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 0.74 -0.02
(-2.63%)
OPEN

0.71

 HIGH

0.77

 LOW

0.71
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan G V Films Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.71
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.76
VOLUME 120690
52-Week high 1.18
52-Week low 0.59
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About G V Films Ltd.

G V Films Ltd

G V Films incorporated in 1989 to produce and distribute feature films in various languages, G V Films was the first company in India to go public for film distribution with permission from the Government of India. G V Films has entered into a tie-up with Sony, Japan, to manufacture, for the first time in India, compact discs (CDs), which were hitherto imported. In 1994-95, it acquired a theat...> More

G V Films Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

G V Films Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 0.25 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.25 0.25 0
Total Expenses 0.08 0.48 -83.33
Operating Profit 0.17 -0.23 173.91
Net Profit -0.06 -0.26 76.92
Equity Capital 36.86 36.86 -
> More on G V Films Ltd Financials Results

G V Films Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KSS 0.21 -4.55 44.85
Sadhna Broadcast 36.60 0.00 36.71
Oyeeee Media 22.32 -1.98 33.06
G V Films 0.74 -2.63 27.28
Pentamedia Graph 0.60 -4.76 24.90
Prit Nandy Comm. 17.00 4.29 24.60
Picturehouse 4.60 17.35 24.04
> More on G V Films Ltd Peer Group

G V Films Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.19
FIIs 4.47
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 86.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.17
> More on G V Films Ltd Share Holding Pattern

G V Films Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.37% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.95% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.78% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 17.46% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 54.17% NA 17.24% 19.02%

G V Films Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.71
0.77
Week Low/High 0.70
1.00
Month Low/High 0.70
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.59
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
187.00

