G V Films Ltd.
|BSE: 523277
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE395B01048
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|0.74
|
-0.02
(-2.63%)
|
OPEN
0.71
|
HIGH
0.77
|
LOW
0.71
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|G V Films Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.71
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.76
|VOLUME
|120690
|52-Week high
|1.18
|52-Week low
|0.59
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About G V Films Ltd.
G V Films incorporated in 1989 to produce and distribute feature films in various languages, G V Films was the first company in India to go public for film distribution with permission from the Government of India. G V Films has entered into a tie-up with Sony, Japan, to manufacture, for the first time in India, compact discs (CDs), which were hitherto imported. In 1994-95, it acquired a theat...> More
G V Films Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|27
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.39
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ending 31St December 2017
-
-
Discrepancies In Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Intimation Of The Proposed Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018
G V Films Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.25
|0.25
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.25
|0.25
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.48
|-83.33
|Operating Profit
|0.17
|-0.23
|173.91
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.26
|76.92
|Equity Capital
|36.86
|36.86
|-
G V Films Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KSS
|0.21
|-4.55
|44.85
|Sadhna Broadcast
|36.60
|0.00
|36.71
|Oyeeee Media
|22.32
|-1.98
|33.06
|G V Films
|0.74
|-2.63
|27.28
|Pentamedia Graph
|0.60
|-4.76
|24.90
|Prit Nandy Comm.
|17.00
|4.29
|24.60
|Picturehouse
|4.60
|17.35
|24.04
G V Films Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
G V Films Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.37%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.95%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.78%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|17.46%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|54.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
G V Films Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.71
|
|0.77
|Week Low/High
|0.70
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.70
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.59
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|187.00
