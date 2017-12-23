G V Films Ltd.
G V Films Ltd. (GVFILMS) - News Sector
-
SITI Networks hits over four-year low; stock falls 14%
12.03 pm | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
On February 28, HDFC Asset Management Company A/c HDFC Mutual Fund sold 2% stake or 5.86 million shares of SITI Networks through open market.
-
-
Search for universal Hindi hit: How multiplexes skew Indian film market
11.24 am | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
With ticket sales falling 60% over the past decade, Industry laments paucity of universal films that work across single-screens and multiplexes
-
Karti Chidambaram arrested: INX Media case and FIPB decisions explained
1.01 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The case becomes more controversial if attention is focused on people at FIPB's helm in 2007 and 2008
-
After 'Beauty and the Beast', Disney brings 'Aladdin' to Indian theatre
12.42 am | 28 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Bookmyshow is producer on the show as well as ticketing partner, Paypal is among lead sponsors on the musical
-
Eros International Media gains on pact with RIL
9.38 am | 21 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock surged 11% to Rs 219 on the BSE after the company announced that Reliance Industries through a subsidiary, is acquiring 5% equity stake in t...
-
Hindu Group to broaden vernacular play with Tamil magazine launch
4.48 pm | 17 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The move comes as the language market is expected to drive growth in the print sector
-
PNB, Gitanjali Gems, D B Corp among 17 stocks that hit 52-week low
1.14 pm | 16 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Six public sector banks include Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India touched 52-week lows on...
-
Zee Entertainment consolidates digital presence with streaming platform Z5
9.47 pm | 14 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
A global offering, the service will house library content form TV and films, and originals with features like browsing/search in 11 languages and voic...
-
Will Discovery's mega entertainment gamble to woo Indian masses pay off?
8.24 pm | 7 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Brand experts say the risk is huge as the channel has never done fiction-based content at such a large scale globally
-
Women can add a lot of value to business of advertising: Srija Chatterjee
10.03 pm | 30 Jan 2018 | Business Standard
In a Q&A, the MD of Publicis Worldwide highlights her priorities for the agency besides speaking about gender diversity in advertising
-
Advertising growth revival in Q3 a key positive for Zee Entertainment
2.41 am | 18 Jan 2018 | Business Standard
Firm has maintained revenue and subscription growth targets for FY18
-
Hindi movies add zing to Zee Entertainment in Q3; net profit up 28.5%
12.57 am | 18 Jan 2018 | Business Standard
The programming cost for the quarter declined by 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y, but increased 16.3 per cent Q-o-Q
-
HT Media Q3 net profit up 29% at Rs 1.37 bn; total income at Rs 6.89 bn
6.07 pm | 12 Jan 2018 | Press Trust of India
The stock was trading 2.80 per cent up at Rs 113.90 on BSE
-
Dish TV re-evaluates Videocon d2h merger deal; stock falls 8%
11.54 am | 12 Jan 2018 | Business Standard
The stock dipped 8% to Rs 77 on NSE on back of heavy volumes.
-
Markets welcome 2018 with a smart rally; BSE SmallCap up 3.5% so far
2.19 am | 10 Jan 2018 | Business Standard
Mid- and small-cap stocks outperform Sensex and Nifty; experts say outlook positive
-
Nifty outlook and top trading calls for today's trade: Prabhudas Lilladher
8.27 am | 29 Dec 2017 | Business Standard
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Ortel enters price war, to take on telcos with Rs 99 broadband plan
4.27 pm | 28 Dec 2017 | Business Standard
BSE listed Ortel Communications Ltd claimed it is the first broadband provider to launch the unlimited fair usage policy data plan
-
2G scam: Unitech, RCom wipe out 97% shareholder wealth in 10 years
1.12 pm | 23 Dec 2017 | Business Standard
While Unitech has slipped 97% from Rs 257 on August 01 2007 to Rs 7 levels now, RCom slipped from Rs 530 levels back then to around Rs 17 levels now. ...
-
D B Realty, Unitech, Sun TV Network surge upto 20% post 2G verdict
1.11 pm | 23 Dec 2017 | Business Standard
D B Realty locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 43.70, Unitech surged 12% to Rs 7.92, while Sun TV Network rallied 4.5% to Rs 982 on the BSE on Thursd...
