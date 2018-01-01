Gabriel India Ltd

Established in 1961 with the setting up of a Shock Absorber plant at Mulund, Gabriel India is the flagship company of the Anand group. It was promoted in technical and financial collaboration with Gabriel Company, US (20.81% stake). The company is a leading manufacturer of Ride control products i.e Shock Absorbers, McPherson Struts & Front Forks. The Ride control products are produced in its p...> More