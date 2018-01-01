JUST IN
Gabriel India Ltd.

BSE: 505714 Sector: Auto
NSE: GABRIEL ISIN Code: INE524A01029
BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar 140.00 0.05
(0.04%)
OPEN

143.15

 HIGH

143.15

 LOW

139.90
NSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar 140.00 0.35
(0.25%)
OPEN

140.25

 HIGH

143.00

 LOW

140.00
About Gabriel India Ltd.

Gabriel India Ltd

Established in 1961 with the setting up of a Shock Absorber plant at Mulund, Gabriel India is the flagship company of the Anand group. It was promoted in technical and financial collaboration with Gabriel Company, US (20.81% stake). The company is a leading manufacturer of Ride control products i.e Shock Absorbers, McPherson Struts & Front Forks. The Ride control products are produced in its p...> More

Gabriel India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,010
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.94
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gabriel India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 445.18 372.08 19.65
Other Income 2.25 1.09 106.42
Total Income 447.43 373.17 19.9
Total Expenses 405.6 337.01 20.35
Operating Profit 41.83 36.16 15.68
Net Profit 21.53 18.72 15.01
Equity Capital 14.36 14.36 -
Gabriel India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Automotive Axles 1472.20 1.26 2224.49
Sona Koyo Steer. 104.45 -2.25 2075.42
Lumax Inds. 2216.00 0.95 2071.96
Gabriel India 140.00 0.04 2010.40
Subros 312.55 0.26 1875.30
JBM Auto 416.65 3.32 1699.93
L G Balakrishnan 1050.00 -2.71 1648.50
Gabriel India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.99
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 11.13
Insurance 0.03
Mutual Funds 2.22
Indian Public 27.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.51
Gabriel India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.71% -10.94% 0.05% -0.84%
1 Month -15.64% -14.79% -1.56% -0.81%
3 Month -25.98% -25.77% 1.62% 1.02%
6 Month -33.43% -32.04% 5.00% 4.39%
1 Year 22.11% 22.22% 16.65% 16.17%
3 Year 60.27% 56.25% 16.71% 18.43%

Gabriel India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 139.90
143.15
Week Low/High 139.00
159.00
Month Low/High 139.00
169.00
YEAR Low/High 111.50
223.00
All TIME Low/High 1.08
223.00

