Gabriel India Ltd.
|BSE: 505714
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: GABRIEL
|ISIN Code: INE524A01029
|BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar
|140.00
|
0.05
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
143.15
|
HIGH
143.15
|
LOW
139.90
|NSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar
|140.00
|
0.35
(0.25%)
|
OPEN
140.25
|
HIGH
143.00
|
LOW
140.00
|OPEN
|143.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.95
|VOLUME
|8207
|52-Week high
|222.70
|52-Week low
|111.50
|P/E
|21.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,010
|Buy Price
|139.65
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|140.15
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Gabriel India Ltd.
Established in 1961 with the setting up of a Shock Absorber plant at Mulund, Gabriel India is the flagship company of the Anand group. It was promoted in technical and financial collaboration with Gabriel Company, US (20.81% stake). The company is a leading manufacturer of Ride control products i.e Shock Absorbers, McPherson Struts & Front Forks. The Ride control products are produced in its p...> More
Gabriel India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,010
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.94
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.32
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.15
Announcement
-
Gabriel India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
Results-Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Gabriel India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|445.18
|372.08
|19.65
|Other Income
|2.25
|1.09
|106.42
|Total Income
|447.43
|373.17
|19.9
|Total Expenses
|405.6
|337.01
|20.35
|Operating Profit
|41.83
|36.16
|15.68
|Net Profit
|21.53
|18.72
|15.01
|Equity Capital
|14.36
|14.36
|-
Gabriel India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Automotive Axles
|1472.20
|1.26
|2224.49
|Sona Koyo Steer.
|104.45
|-2.25
|2075.42
|Lumax Inds.
|2216.00
|0.95
|2071.96
|Gabriel India
|140.00
|0.04
|2010.40
|Subros
|312.55
|0.26
|1875.30
|JBM Auto
|416.65
|3.32
|1699.93
|L G Balakrishnan
|1050.00
|-2.71
|1648.50
Gabriel India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gabriel India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.71%
|-10.94%
|0.05%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-15.64%
|-14.79%
|-1.56%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|-25.98%
|-25.77%
|1.62%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|-33.43%
|-32.04%
|5.00%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|22.11%
|22.22%
|16.65%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|60.27%
|56.25%
|16.71%
|18.43%
Gabriel India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|139.90
|
|143.15
|Week Low/High
|139.00
|
|159.00
|Month Low/High
|139.00
|
|169.00
|YEAR Low/High
|111.50
|
|223.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.08
|
|223.00
