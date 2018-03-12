Gagan Gases Ltd.
About Gagan Gases Ltd.
Incorporated in 1986,Gagan Gases is an Indore based organization with diverse business interests. Since the year 2006, Gagan Gases is an authorised distributor for ESSO and MOBIL branded Automotive and Industrial Lubricants in the region of Madhya Pradesh. Besides being an authorised distributor for ESSO and Mobil branded Lubricants, the company is having experience of more than 12 years in han...> More
Gagan Gases Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|115.29
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.57
Gagan Gases Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.11
|0.12
|-8.33
|Other Income
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.12
|-8.33
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|14.29
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.05
|-60
|Equity Capital
|4.52
|4.52
|-
Gagan Gases Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dujodwala Paper
|6.65
|-5.00
|4.10
|Tirupati Inks
|1.59
|-4.79
|3.99
|Crestchem
|12.50
|0.00
|3.75
|Gagan Gases
|8.07
|4.94
|3.65
|Indian Link Ch.
|710.75
|-5.00
|3.55
|Sreechem Resins
|8.37
|4.89
|3.35
|Shri Aster Silic
|1.28
|-4.48
|3.01
Gagan Gases Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gagan Gases Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|37.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gagan Gases Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.07
|
|8.07
|Week Low/High
|7.69
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.69
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.20
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|40.00
