Gagan Gases Ltd.

BSE: 524624 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE076D01016
BSE 14:56 | 12 Mar 8.07 0.38
(4.94%)
OPEN

8.07

 HIGH

8.07

 LOW

8.07
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gagan Gases Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gagan Gases Ltd.

Gagan Gases Ltd

Incorporated in 1986,Gagan Gases is an Indore based organization with diverse business interests. Since the year 2006, Gagan Gases is an authorised distributor for ESSO and MOBIL branded Automotive and Industrial Lubricants in the region of Madhya Pradesh. Besides being an authorised distributor for ESSO and Mobil branded Lubricants, the company is having experience of more than 12 years in han...

Gagan Gases Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 115.29
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gagan Gases Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 0.12 -8.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.11 0.12 -8.33
Total Expenses 0.08 0.07 14.29
Operating Profit 0.03 0.05 -40
Net Profit 0.02 0.05 -60
Equity Capital 4.52 4.52 -
Gagan Gases Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dujodwala Paper 6.65 -5.00 4.10
Tirupati Inks 1.59 -4.79 3.99
Crestchem 12.50 0.00 3.75
Gagan Gases 8.07 4.94 3.65
Indian Link Ch. 710.75 -5.00 3.55
Sreechem Resins 8.37 4.89 3.35
Shri Aster Silic 1.28 -4.48 3.01
Gagan Gases Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.63
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.05
Gagan Gases Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.25% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 37.24% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gagan Gases Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.07
8.07
Week Low/High 7.69
9.00
Month Low/High 7.69
9.00
YEAR Low/High 4.20
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
40.00

