Gagan Polycot India Ltd.

BSE: 531196 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE297L01011
BSE 15:14 | 28 Feb 4.14 -0.21
(-4.83%)
OPEN

4.14

 HIGH

4.14

 LOW

4.14
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gagan Polycot India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.14
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.35
VOLUME 550
52-Week high 4.72
52-Week low 1.76
P/E 5.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.14
Sell Qty 1950.00
About Gagan Polycot India Ltd.

Gagan Polycot India Ltd

Gagan Polycot India Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of textiles and associated products. It offers polyester and cotton products to wholesalers and retailers in North India. The company was formerly known as Gagan Sales Ltd. Prior to that Gagan Sales Ltd was known as Gagan Sales Pvt Ltd. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Nasik, India.

Gagan Polycot India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gagan Polycot India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 73 29.51 147.37
Other Income -
Total Income 73 29.51 147.37
Total Expenses 72.79 29.31 148.35
Operating Profit 0.22 0.21 4.76
Net Profit 0.05 0.04 25
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Gagan Polycot India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sudev Inds. 9.98 -4.95 4.20
Chandrima Mercan 18.90 24.92 4.18
Sarthak Inds. 5.95 4.94 4.15
Gagan Polycot 4.14 -4.83 4.14
Sword-Edge Comm. 3.79 0.00 4.12
Emmsons Intl. 3.38 4.97 4.06
Kabra Commercial 13.77 4.95 4.05
Gagan Polycot India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.00
Gagan Polycot India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 7.81% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 20.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 15.97% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 71.07% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gagan Polycot India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.14
4.14
Week Low/High 0.00
4.14
Month Low/High 3.79
5.00
YEAR Low/High 1.76
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
30.00

