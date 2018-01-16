You are here » Home
Gagan Polycot India Ltd.
|BSE: 531196
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE297L01011
|
BSE
15:14 | 28 Feb
|
4.14
|
-0.21
(-4.83%)
|
OPEN
4.14
|
HIGH
4.14
|
LOW
4.14
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gagan Polycot India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Gagan Polycot India Ltd.
Gagan Polycot India Ltd
Gagan Polycot India Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of textiles and associated products. It offers polyester and cotton products to wholesalers and retailers in North India. The company was formerly known as Gagan Sales Ltd. Prior to that Gagan Sales Ltd was known as Gagan Sales Pvt Ltd. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Nasik, India.
The Company was converted t...> More
Gagan Polycot India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gagan Polycot India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|73
|29.51
|147.37
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|73
|29.51
|147.37
|Total Expenses
|72.79
|29.31
|148.35
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|0.21
|4.76
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
| -
Gagan Polycot India Ltd - Peer Group
Gagan Polycot India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gagan Polycot India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|7.81%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|20.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|15.97%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|71.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gagan Polycot India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.14
|
|4.14
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.14
|Month Low/High
|3.79
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.76
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|30.00
Quick Links for Gagan Polycot India: