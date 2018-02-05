Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd.
|BSE: 505711
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE282D01010
|BSE LIVE 14:42 | 05 Feb
|Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.43
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.25
|52-Week low
|1.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.40
|Sell Qty
|2737.00
About Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd.
Gajra Bewel Gears, incorporated in 1962 and promoted by I S Gajra, is a leading manufacturer of automotive gear. It exports it's products to the US, Western Europe, Central Africa, the Gulf and ASEAN countries. It's plant was located at Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Initially the company has technical collaboration with Veb Hochvakuum-Dresden, Germany and later it has also entered into technical collabor...> More
Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-38.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.06
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th February2018Tuesday At 3:30 P.M.
-
Statement Relating To Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017.
-
Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter/ Half-Year Ended On 30Th September2017
-
-
Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th November2017 Tuesday At 3:30 P.M.
Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.07
|-71.43
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.06
|66.67
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.17
|82.35
|Equity Capital
|9.4
|9.4
|-
Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Deccan Bearings
|27.25
|4.81
|5.94
|Sai Moh Autolink
|12.50
|25.00
|4.12
|Mipco Seaml Ring
|10.65
|3.30
|3.81
|Gajra Bevel
|2.39
|-1.65
|2.25
|Coventry Coil.
|3.55
|4.72
|1.60
|K E W Inds.
|1.05
|-4.55
|1.58
Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|-19.80%
|NA
|16.63%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|48.45%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.43%
Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.39
|
|2.39
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.39
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.39
|YEAR Low/High
|1.90
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.97
|
|120.00
