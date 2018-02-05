Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd

Gajra Bewel Gears, incorporated in 1962 and promoted by I S Gajra, is a leading manufacturer of automotive gear. It exports it's products to the US, Western Europe, Central Africa, the Gulf and ASEAN countries. It's plant was located at Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Initially the company has technical collaboration with Veb Hochvakuum-Dresden, Germany and later it has also entered into technical collabor...> More