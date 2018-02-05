JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd.

BSE: 505711 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE282D01010
BSE LIVE 14:42 | 05 Feb Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.43
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.25
52-Week low 1.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.40
Sell Qty 2737.00
OPEN 2.39
CLOSE 2.43
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.25
52-Week low 1.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.40
Sell Qty 2737.00

About Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd.

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd

Gajra Bewel Gears, incorporated in 1962 and promoted by I S Gajra, is a leading manufacturer of automotive gear. It exports it's products to the US, Western Europe, Central Africa, the Gulf and ASEAN countries. It's plant was located at Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Initially the company has technical collaboration with Veb Hochvakuum-Dresden, Germany and later it has also entered into technical collabor...> More

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -38.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.07 -71.43
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.06 66.67
Net Profit -0.03 -0.17 82.35
Equity Capital 9.4 9.4 -
> More on Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Financials Results

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Deccan Bearings 27.25 4.81 5.94
Sai Moh Autolink 12.50 25.00 4.12
Mipco Seaml Ring 10.65 3.30 3.81
Gajra Bevel 2.39 -1.65 2.25
Coventry Coil. 3.55 4.72 1.60
K E W Inds. 1.05 -4.55 1.58
> More on Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Peer Group

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.90
Banks/FIs 3.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 57.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.03
> More on Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.81%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 1.02%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.38%
1 Year -19.80% NA 16.63% 16.17%
3 Year 48.45% NA 16.70% 18.43%

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.39
2.39
Week Low/High 0.00
2.39
Month Low/High 0.00
2.39
YEAR Low/High 1.90
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.97
120.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gajra Bevel Gears: