Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd.
|BSE: 504697
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: GALPOWTEL
|ISIN Code: INE255C01018
|
BSE
LIVE
12:30 | 20 Feb
|
8.75
|
0.37
(4.42%)
|
OPEN
8.75
|
HIGH
8.75
|
LOW
8.75
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.38
|VOLUME
|102
|52-Week high
|9.60
|52-Week low
|5.01
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.75
|Sell Qty
|1028.00
|OPEN
|8.75
|CLOSE
|8.38
|VOLUME
|102
|52-Week high
|9.60
|52-Week low
|5.01
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.75
|Sell Qty
|1028.00
About Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd.
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd
Previously known as Galada Continuous Castings, Galada Power & Telecommunication manufactures a wide range of aluminium / aluminium alloy products -- all-aluminium alloy conductors (AAAC), speciality wires, rolled products, castings and alloy ingots.
After running into losses in 1981-82 due to reduction in import duty on aluminium, it turned around after the implementation of a BIFR-approved re...> More
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - Financial Results
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - Peer Group
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|14.98%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.97%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|5.42%
|NA
|16.62%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|-60.50%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.34%
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.75
|
|8.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.75
|Month Low/High
|7.61
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.01
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|110.00
Quick Links for Galada Power & Telecommunication: