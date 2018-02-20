JUST IN
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd.

BSE: 504697 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: GALPOWTEL ISIN Code: INE255C01018
BSE LIVE 12:30 | 20 Feb 8.75 0.37
(4.42%)
OPEN

8.75

 HIGH

8.75

 LOW

8.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd.

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd

Previously known as Galada Continuous Castings, Galada Power & Telecommunication manufactures a wide range of aluminium / aluminium alloy products -- all-aluminium alloy conductors (AAAC), speciality wires, rolled products, castings and alloy ingots. After running into losses in 1981-82 due to reduction in import duty on aluminium, it turned around after the implementation of a BIFR-approved re...> More

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -58.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.59 0.96 65.63
Other Income 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Total Income 1.6 0.99 61.62
Total Expenses 1.49 2.72 -45.22
Operating Profit 0.11 -1.73 106.36
Net Profit -0.67 -2.52 73.41
Equity Capital 7.49 7.49 -
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sudal Inds. 12.00 -3.54 8.84
Gujarat Foils 10.00 -0.10 8.20
Synthiko Foils 41.25 1.98 7.18
Galada Power 8.75 4.42 6.55
N D Metal Inds. 26.35 0.00 6.53
Centron Indl 0.55 -3.51 5.48
Nissan Copper 0.75 -3.85 4.71
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.56
Banks/FIs 9.66
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.03% -0.91%
1 Month 14.98% NA -1.58% -0.88%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.95%
6 Month NA NA 4.97% 4.31%
1 Year 5.42% NA 16.62% 16.08%
3 Year -60.50% NA 16.69% 18.34%

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.75
8.75
Week Low/High 0.00
8.75
Month Low/High 7.61
9.00
YEAR Low/High 5.01
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
110.00

