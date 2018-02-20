Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd

Previously known as Galada Continuous Castings, Galada Power & Telecommunication manufactures a wide range of aluminium / aluminium alloy products -- all-aluminium alloy conductors (AAAC), speciality wires, rolled products, castings and alloy ingots. After running into losses in 1981-82 due to reduction in import duty on aluminium, it turned around after the implementation of a BIFR-approved re...> More