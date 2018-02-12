You are here » Home
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 531911
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE803L01016
BSE
14:58 | 23 Feb
35.25
1.65
(4.91%)
OPEN
35.25
HIGH
35.25
LOW
35.25
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'94, Galaxy Agro Exports was converted into a public limited company in May '95. It was promoted by Nathabhai J Sadaria and Jitendra H Shah.
The company has a unit at Veraval, Gujarat, for the manufacture of agricultural implements and garden implements at an installed capacity of 13.50 lac pcs pa. Commercial operations commenced in Oct.'94.
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.33
|1.32
|0.76
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|1.35
|1.35
|0
|Total Expenses
|1.15
|1.25
|-8
|Operating Profit
|0.19
|0.1
|90
|Net Profit
|0.07
|-0.08
|187.5
|Equity Capital
|2.73
|2.73
| -
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.91%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.25
|
|35.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|35.25
|Month Low/High
|33.60
|
|35.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.65
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.50
|
|42.00
