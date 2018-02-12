Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'94, Galaxy Agro Exports was converted into a public limited company in May '95. It was promoted by Nathabhai J Sadaria and Jitendra H Shah. The company has a unit at Veraval, Gujarat, for the manufacture of agricultural implements and garden implements at an installed capacity of 13.50 lac pcs pa. Commercial operations commenced in Oct.'94.