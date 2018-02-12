JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.

BSE: 531911 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE803L01016
BSE 14:58 | 23 Feb 35.25 1.65
(4.91%)
OPEN

35.25

 HIGH

35.25

 LOW

35.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 35.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 33.60
VOLUME 600
52-Week high 35.25
52-Week low 23.65
P/E 61.84
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.25
Sell Qty 5.00
OPEN 35.25
CLOSE 33.60
VOLUME 600
52-Week high 35.25
52-Week low 23.65
P/E 61.84
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.25
Sell Qty 5.00

About Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'94, Galaxy Agro Exports was converted into a public limited company in May '95. It was promoted by Nathabhai J Sadaria and Jitendra H Shah. The company has a unit at Veraval, Gujarat, for the manufacture of agricultural implements and garden implements at an installed capacity of 13.50 lac pcs pa. Commercial operations commenced in Oct.'94. ...> More

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 61.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.33 1.32 0.76
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 1.35 1.35 0
Total Expenses 1.15 1.25 -8
Operating Profit 0.19 0.1 90
Net Profit 0.07 -0.08 187.5
Equity Capital 2.73 2.73 -
> More on Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Financials Results

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lippi Systems 18.95 -4.77 13.26
Cranex 18.95 -1.56 11.37
GEI Industrial 4.99 -4.95 9.82
Galaxy Agrico 35.25 4.91 9.62
Adarsh Plant 8.93 -4.90 8.85
Rolcon Engg. Co. 115.90 1.93 8.81
Terruzzi Fercalx 8.58 4.89 8.15
> More on Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Peer Group

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.50
> More on Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.91% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.25
35.25
Week Low/High 0.00
35.25
Month Low/High 33.60
35.00
YEAR Low/High 23.65
35.00
All TIME Low/High 4.50
42.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Galaxy Agrico Exports: