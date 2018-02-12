JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Galaxy Bearings Ltd

Galaxy Bearings Ltd.

BSE: 526073 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE020S01012
BSE 12:57 | 22 Feb 41.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

41.15

 HIGH

41.15

 LOW

41.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Galaxy Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 41.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 41.15
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 41.15
52-Week low 13.12
P/E 3.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 41.15
Buy Qty 44600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 41.15
CLOSE 41.15
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 41.15
52-Week low 13.12
P/E 3.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 41.15
Buy Qty 44600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Galaxy Bearings Ltd.

Galaxy Bearings Ltd

Galaxy Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Galaxy Bearings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.79 9.11 62.35
Other Income 0.57 0.37 54.05
Total Income 15.36 9.48 62.03
Total Expenses 13.68 8.15 67.85
Operating Profit 1.68 1.33 26.32
Net Profit 0.9 0.48 87.5
Equity Capital 3.18 3.18 -
> More on Galaxy Bearings Ltd Financials Results

Galaxy Bearings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sibar Auto Parts 23.15 1.76 22.09
Spectra Inds. 22.60 -2.80 16.00
Hind.Hardy Spice 100.00 -3.85 15.00
Galaxy Bearings 41.15 0.00 13.09
Clutch Auto 6.32 -4.96 11.86
Autopal Inds. 32.55 5.00 11.39
Jagan Lamps 16.30 -4.96 11.25
> More on Galaxy Bearings Ltd Peer Group

Galaxy Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.44
> More on Galaxy Bearings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Galaxy Bearings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 213.64% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Galaxy Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 41.15
41.15
Week Low/High 0.00
41.15
Month Low/High 41.15
41.00
YEAR Low/High 13.12
41.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
41.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Galaxy Bearings: