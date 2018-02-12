Galaxy Bearings Ltd.
|BSE: 526073
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE020S01012
|BSE 12:57 | 22 Feb
|41.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
41.15
|
HIGH
41.15
|
LOW
41.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Galaxy Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|41.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|41.15
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|41.15
|52-Week low
|13.12
|P/E
|3.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|41.15
|Buy Qty
|44600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Galaxy Bearings Ltd.
Galaxy Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.82
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|71.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
-
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AN
-
Compliance Certificate For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
Galaxy Bearings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.79
|9.11
|62.35
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.37
|54.05
|Total Income
|15.36
|9.48
|62.03
|Total Expenses
|13.68
|8.15
|67.85
|Operating Profit
|1.68
|1.33
|26.32
|Net Profit
|0.9
|0.48
|87.5
|Equity Capital
|3.18
|3.18
|-
Galaxy Bearings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sibar Auto Parts
|23.15
|1.76
|22.09
|Spectra Inds.
|22.60
|-2.80
|16.00
|Hind.Hardy Spice
|100.00
|-3.85
|15.00
|Galaxy Bearings
|41.15
|0.00
|13.09
|Clutch Auto
|6.32
|-4.96
|11.86
|Autopal Inds.
|32.55
|5.00
|11.39
|Jagan Lamps
|16.30
|-4.96
|11.25
Galaxy Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Galaxy Bearings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|213.64%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Galaxy Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|41.15
|
|41.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|41.15
|Month Low/High
|41.15
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.12
|
|41.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|41.00
