JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd

Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 506186 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE403B01016
BSE LIVE 13:14 | 12 Mar 19.50 -0.60
(-2.99%)
OPEN

19.50

 HIGH

19.50

 LOW

19.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 19.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.10
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 30.10
52-Week low 11.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 19.50
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 21.00
Sell Qty 1804.00
OPEN 19.50
CLOSE 20.10
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 30.10
52-Week low 11.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 19.50
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 21.00
Sell Qty 1804.00

About Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd.

Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd

Galaxy Entertainment Corporation(GECL), a public limited company is India's premier professionaly managed leisure and entertainment organisation. It operates South Asia's largest state of the art premium family entertainment centre. This entertainment centre at Mumbai comprises Bowling and other game facility, bars and banquet halls. GECL is a unique JV partnership created by The Chatterjee Gr...> More

Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   49
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 17.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.49 9.64 8.82
Other Income 0.09 0.35 -74.29
Total Income 10.58 9.98 6.01
Total Expenses 13.41 9.9 35.45
Operating Profit -2.83 0.08 -3637.5
Net Profit -3.4 -0.69 -392.75
Equity Capital 15.65 15.65 -
> More on Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sagar Prod. 13.73 -0.07 55.06
Landmarc Leisur. 0.68 3.03 54.40
Cinevista 9.05 -3.83 51.99
Galaxy Ent.Corp. 19.50 -2.99 49.20
Shalimar Prod. 0.49 0.00 48.23
KSS 0.22 0.00 46.99
Sadhna Broadcast 36.60 0.00 36.71
> More on Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.11
> More on Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.14% NA 0.08% -0.88%
1 Month -20.89% NA -1.53% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.03% 4.34%
1 Year 4.00% NA 16.68% 16.12%
3 Year -37.30% NA 16.75% 18.38%

Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.50
19.50
Week Low/High 19.50
21.00
Month Low/High 19.50
25.00
YEAR Low/High 11.90
30.00
All TIME Low/High 4.57
420.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Galaxy Entertainment Corporation: