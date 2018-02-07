You are here » Home
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 506186
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE403B01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:14 | 12 Mar
|
19.50
|
-0.60
(-2.99%)
|
OPEN
19.50
|
HIGH
19.50
|
LOW
19.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.10
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|30.10
|52-Week low
|11.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|19.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|21.00
|Sell Qty
|1804.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd.
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation(GECL), a public limited company is India's premier professionaly managed leisure and entertainment organisation. It operates South Asia's largest state of the art premium family entertainment centre. This entertainment centre at Mumbai comprises Bowling and other game facility, bars and banquet halls.
GECL is a unique JV partnership created by The Chatterjee Gr...> More
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.14%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-20.89%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.65%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.03%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|4.00%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|-37.30%
|NA
|16.75%
|18.38%
Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.50
|
|19.50
|Week Low/High
|19.50
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|19.50
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.90
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.57
|
|420.00
Quick Links for Galaxy Entertainment Corporation: