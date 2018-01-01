Gammon India Ltd.
|BSE: 509550
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: GAMMONIND
|ISIN Code: INE259B01020
|BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|4.65
|
-0.24
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
4.65
|
HIGH
4.65
|
LOW
4.65
|NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar
|4.65
|
-0.20
(-4.12%)
|
OPEN
4.85
|
HIGH
4.85
|
LOW
4.65
About Gammon India Ltd.
Gammon India Ltd is one of the largest civil engineering construction companies in India. The company is a leader in construction and turnkey engineering projects with expertise in roads, flyovers and bridges. They also made concrete contributions by designing and constructing ports, harbours, thermal and nuclear power stations, dams, high-rise structures, chemical and fertiliser complexes etc. ...> More
Gammon India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|172
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
Gammon India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.25
|858.02
|-96.59
|Other Income
|62.45
|72.17
|-13.47
|Total Income
|91.7
|930.19
|-90.14
|Total Expenses
|315.05
|833.42
|-62.2
|Operating Profit
|-223.35
|96.77
|-330.81
|Net Profit
|-361.48
|-90.62
|-298.9
|Equity Capital
|74.11
|74.11
|-
Gammon India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Noida Tollbridg.
|12.57
|-0.16
|234.05
|Technofab Engg.
|213.00
|-2.83
|223.44
|AGI Infra
|175.05
|-5.38
|178.90
|Gammon India
|4.65
|-4.91
|171.84
|Supreme Infra.
|57.20
|-1.04
|147.00
|Petron Engg
|95.00
|1.12
|71.63
|Mukand Engineers
|37.65
|-1.70
|47.33
Gammon India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.28%
|-0.76%
|1 Month
|-19.69%
|-19.13%
|-1.34%
|-0.73%
|3 Month
|-23.65%
|-23.77%
|1.84%
|1.10%
|6 Month
|-48.39%
|-47.75%
|5.23%
|4.47%
|1 Year
|-59.21%
|-59.39%
|16.91%
|16.26%
|3 Year
|-77.54%
|-78.27%
|16.97%
|18.52%
Gammon India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.65
|
|4.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.65
|Month Low/High
|4.65
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.65
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.20
|
|845.00
