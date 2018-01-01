JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gammon India Ltd

Gammon India Ltd.

BSE: 509550 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: GAMMONIND ISIN Code: INE259B01020
BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 4.65 -0.24
(-4.91%)
OPEN

4.65

 HIGH

4.65

 LOW

4.65
NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 4.65 -0.20
(-4.12%)
OPEN

4.85

 HIGH

4.85

 LOW

4.65
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.89
VOLUME 11610
52-Week high 12.18
52-Week low 4.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 172
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.65
Sell Qty 68330.00
OPEN 4.65
CLOSE 4.89
VOLUME 11610
52-Week high 12.18
52-Week low 4.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 172
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.65
Sell Qty 68330.00

About Gammon India Ltd.

Gammon India Ltd

Gammon India Ltd is one of the largest civil engineering construction companies in India. The company is a leader in construction and turnkey engineering projects with expertise in roads, flyovers and bridges. They also made concrete contributions by designing and constructing ports, harbours, thermal and nuclear power stations, dams, high-rise structures, chemical and fertiliser complexes etc. ...> More

Gammon India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   172
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gammon India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.25 858.02 -96.59
Other Income 62.45 72.17 -13.47
Total Income 91.7 930.19 -90.14
Total Expenses 315.05 833.42 -62.2
Operating Profit -223.35 96.77 -330.81
Net Profit -361.48 -90.62 -298.9
Equity Capital 74.11 74.11 -
> More on Gammon India Ltd Financials Results

Gammon India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Noida Tollbridg. 12.57 -0.16 234.05
Technofab Engg. 213.00 -2.83 223.44
AGI Infra 175.05 -5.38 178.90
Gammon India 4.65 -4.91 171.84
Supreme Infra. 57.20 -1.04 147.00
Petron Engg 95.00 1.12 71.63
Mukand Engineers 37.65 -1.70 47.33
> More on Gammon India Ltd Peer Group

Gammon India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.55
Banks/FIs 63.79
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.82
> More on Gammon India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gammon India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.28% -0.76%
1 Month -19.69% -19.13% -1.34% -0.73%
3 Month -23.65% -23.77% 1.84% 1.10%
6 Month -48.39% -47.75% 5.23% 4.47%
1 Year -59.21% -59.39% 16.91% 16.26%
3 Year -77.54% -78.27% 16.97% 18.52%

Gammon India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.65
4.65
Week Low/High 0.00
4.65
Month Low/High 4.65
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.65
12.00
All TIME Low/High 4.20
845.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gammon India: