You are here » Home
» Company
» Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.
|BSE: 513108
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: GANDHITUBE
|ISIN Code: INE524B01027
|
BSE
LIVE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
408.30
|
1.60
(0.39%)
|
OPEN
408.00
|
HIGH
414.00
|
LOW
405.10
|
NSE
LIVE
15:17 | 12 Mar
|
404.35
|
1.55
(0.38%)
|
OPEN
404.80
|
HIGH
411.95
|
LOW
404.00
|OPEN
|408.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|406.70
|VOLUME
|4234
|52-Week high
|444.95
|52-Week low
|280.00
|P/E
|17.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|600
|Buy Price
|407.45
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|408.30
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|404.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.80
|VOLUME
|3267
|52-Week high
|443.95
|52-Week low
|280.00
|P/E
|17.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|600
|Buy Price
|404.35
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|408.80
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|408.00
|CLOSE
|406.70
|VOLUME
|4234
|52-Week high
|444.95
|52-Week low
|280.00
|P/E
|17.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|600
|Buy Price
|407.45
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|408.30
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|404.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.80
|VOLUME
|3267
|52-Week high
|443.95
|52-Week low
|280.00
|P/E
|17.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|600.20
|Buy Price
|404.35
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|408.80
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd
Incorporated in Apr.'85 in technical collaboration with Bentler & Company, Germnay, Gandhi Special Tubes (GST) was promoted by M G Gandhi and B G Gandhi. It is engaged in the manufacture of small diameter precision welded tubes and processing of the same with an installed capacity of 30 mln mtr pa.
GST's products find application in automobiles, refrigeration, air-conditioning and the general e...> More
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.1
|22.28
|26.12
|Other Income
|1.62
|1.97
|-17.77
|Total Income
|29.72
|24.25
|22.56
|Total Expenses
|17.57
|15.53
|13.14
|Operating Profit
|12.15
|8.72
|39.33
|Net Profit
|9.31
|7.61
|22.34
|Equity Capital
|7.35
|7.35
| -
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - Peer Group
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|-1.89%
|0.51%
|-0.31%
|1 Month
|-1.85%
|-3.09%
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|16.46%
|31.28%
|2.08%
|1.56%
|6 Month
|24.88%
|22.72%
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|22.82%
|22.92%
|17.18%
|16.79%
|3 Year
|67.06%
|68.41%
|17.24%
|19.06%
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|405.10
|
|414.00
|Week Low/High
|400.00
|
|414.00
|Month Low/High
|400.00
|
|418.00
|YEAR Low/High
|280.00
|
|445.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|445.00
Quick Links for Gandhi Special Tubes: