Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.

BSE: 513108 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: GANDHITUBE ISIN Code: INE524B01027
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 408.30 1.60
(0.39%)
OPEN

408.00

 HIGH

414.00

 LOW

405.10
NSE LIVE 15:17 | 12 Mar 404.35 1.55
(0.38%)
OPEN

404.80

 HIGH

411.95

 LOW

404.00
About Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'85 in technical collaboration with Bentler & Company, Germnay, Gandhi Special Tubes (GST) was promoted by M G Gandhi and B G Gandhi. It is engaged in the manufacture of small diameter precision welded tubes and processing of the same with an installed capacity of 30 mln mtr pa. GST's products find application in automobiles, refrigeration, air-conditioning and the general e...

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   600
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.74
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   180.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Feb 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 139.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.1 22.28 26.12
Other Income 1.62 1.97 -17.77
Total Income 29.72 24.25 22.56
Total Expenses 17.57 15.53 13.14
Operating Profit 12.15 8.72 39.33
Net Profit 9.31 7.61 22.34
Equity Capital 7.35 7.35 -
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pennar Inds. 55.05 -0.36 662.47
Orissa Sponge 219.40 -4.98 653.59
Kamdhenu 264.00 2.76 617.76
Gandhi Spl. Tube 408.30 0.39 600.20
Usha Martin 19.10 -4.98 581.98
Electrosteel St. 2.41 -4.74 580.63
Vardhman Spl. 151.90 5.23 542.28
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.27
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 1.88
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.30
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.11% -1.89% 0.51% -0.31%
1 Month -1.85% -3.09% -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month 16.46% 31.28% 2.08% 1.56%
6 Month 24.88% 22.72% 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year 22.82% 22.92% 17.18% 16.79%
3 Year 67.06% 68.41% 17.24% 19.06%

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 405.10
414.00
Week Low/High 400.00
414.00
Month Low/High 400.00
418.00
YEAR Low/High 280.00
445.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
445.00

