Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.
|BSE: 500153
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GANESHBENZ
|ISIN Code: INE388A01029
|BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|82.50
|
-0.80
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
86.50
|
HIGH
86.50
|
LOW
82.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|86.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|83.30
|VOLUME
|43444
|52-Week high
|108.35
|52-Week low
|31.95
|P/E
|16.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|427
|Buy Price
|82.50
|Buy Qty
|617.00
|Sell Price
|82.70
|Sell Qty
|49.00
About Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.
Ganesh Benzoplast, a Ganesh Group company, promoted by Shankarmal Pilani, his sons and R D Punjabi, an associate and was incorporated on 15 May 1986 in Bombay, Maharashtra the company manufactures Industrial chemicals (Installed Capacity 10800 tpa). The company came out with a public issue in Jan.'95 to expand the chemical storage terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Bombay and to set up man...> More
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|427
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.37
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.83
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-45.08
Announcement
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.56
|29.53
|57.67
|Other Income
|0.08
|-0.06
|233.33
|Total Income
|46.64
|29.48
|58.21
|Total Expenses
|32.3
|19.39
|66.58
|Operating Profit
|14.33
|10.09
|42.02
|Net Profit
|8.01
|3.17
|152.68
|Equity Capital
|5.18
|5.18
|-
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TGV Sraac
|51.25
|-1.16
|470.58
|DIC India
|498.30
|1.82
|457.44
|Bhageria Indust.
|284.00
|-0.09
|452.13
|Ganesh Benzopl.
|82.50
|-0.96
|427.35
|IOL Chemicals
|75.45
|0.94
|424.10
|Vidhi Specialty
|82.30
|-1.91
|410.68
|Asahi Songwon
|331.50
|2.82
|406.75
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.17%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-7.56%
|NA
|-1.67%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-15.64%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|2.74%
|NA
|4.87%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|136.73%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|1030.14%
|NA
|16.58%
|18.34%
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|82.00
|
|86.50
|Week Low/High
|82.00
|
|89.00
|Month Low/High
|80.50
|
|95.00
|YEAR Low/High
|31.95
|
|108.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.86
|
|245.00
