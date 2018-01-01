JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.

BSE: 500153 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GANESHBENZ ISIN Code: INE388A01029
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 82.50 -0.80
(-0.96%)
OPEN

86.50

 HIGH

86.50

 LOW

82.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 86.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 83.30
VOLUME 43444
52-Week high 108.35
52-Week low 31.95
P/E 16.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 427
Buy Price 82.50
Buy Qty 617.00
Sell Price 82.70
Sell Qty 49.00
OPEN 86.50
CLOSE 83.30
VOLUME 43444
52-Week high 108.35
52-Week low 31.95
P/E 16.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 427
Buy Price 82.50
Buy Qty 617.00
Sell Price 82.70
Sell Qty 49.00

About Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

Ganesh Benzoplast, a Ganesh Group company, promoted by Shankarmal Pilani, his sons and R D Punjabi, an associate and was incorporated on 15 May 1986 in Bombay, Maharashtra the company manufactures Industrial chemicals (Installed Capacity 10800 tpa). The company came out with a public issue in Jan.'95 to expand the chemical storage terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Bombay and to set up man...> More

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   427
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.37
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] -45.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.56 29.53 57.67
Other Income 0.08 -0.06 233.33
Total Income 46.64 29.48 58.21
Total Expenses 32.3 19.39 66.58
Operating Profit 14.33 10.09 42.02
Net Profit 8.01 3.17 152.68
Equity Capital 5.18 5.18 -
> More on Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Financials Results

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TGV Sraac 51.25 -1.16 470.58
DIC India 498.30 1.82 457.44
Bhageria Indust. 284.00 -0.09 452.13
Ganesh Benzopl. 82.50 -0.96 427.35
IOL Chemicals 75.45 0.94 424.10
Vidhi Specialty 82.30 -1.91 410.68
Asahi Songwon 331.50 2.82 406.75
> More on Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Peer Group

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.02
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 0.43
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.88
> More on Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.17% NA -0.06% -0.91%
1 Month -7.56% NA -1.67% -0.88%
3 Month -15.64% NA 1.50% 0.95%
6 Month 2.74% NA 4.87% 4.31%
1 Year 136.73% NA 16.51% 16.08%
3 Year 1030.14% NA 16.58% 18.34%

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 82.00
86.50
Week Low/High 82.00
89.00
Month Low/High 80.50
95.00
YEAR Low/High 31.95
108.00
All TIME Low/High 0.86
245.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ganesh Benzoplast: