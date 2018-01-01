Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

Ganesh Benzoplast, a Ganesh Group company, promoted by Shankarmal Pilani, his sons and R D Punjabi, an associate and was incorporated on 15 May 1986 in Bombay, Maharashtra the company manufactures Industrial chemicals (Installed Capacity 10800 tpa). The company came out with a public issue in Jan.'95 to expand the chemical storage terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Bombay and to set up man...> More