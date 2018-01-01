You are here » Home
» Company
» Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 526367
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: GANESHHOUC
|ISIN Code: INE460C01014
|
BSE
15:51 | 12 Mar
|
135.35
|
0.80
(0.59%)
|
OPEN
136.95
|
HIGH
138.90
|
LOW
132.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
135.35
|
0.45
(0.33%)
|
OPEN
136.20
|
HIGH
138.85
|
LOW
132.15
|OPEN
|136.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|134.55
|VOLUME
|24131
|52-Week high
|189.65
|52-Week low
|74.65
|P/E
|13.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|666
|Buy Price
|135.35
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|136.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|134.90
|VOLUME
|118092
|52-Week high
|190.00
|52-Week low
|74.60
|P/E
|13.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|666
|Buy Price
|135.20
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|135.50
|Sell Qty
|110.00
|OPEN
|136.95
|CLOSE
|134.55
|VOLUME
|24131
|52-Week high
|189.65
|52-Week low
|74.65
|P/E
|13.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|666
|Buy Price
|135.35
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|136.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|134.90
|VOLUME
|118092
|52-Week high
|190.00
|52-Week low
|74.60
|P/E
|13.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|666.33
|Buy Price
|135.20
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|135.50
|Sell Qty
|110.00
About Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is one of the leading developers of real estate in Ahmedabad. The company is engaged in the business of construction and real estate development in and around Ahmedabad. They are developing several projects in the Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, SEZ's, Integrated Townships and Retail segment of Ahmedabad real estate market.
The Company was the first real est...> More
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|124.12
|76.29
|62.69
|Other Income
|1.85
|0.79
|134.18
|Total Income
|125.98
|77.08
|63.44
|Total Expenses
|85.72
|30.75
|178.76
|Operating Profit
|40.26
|46.34
|-13.12
|Net Profit
|12.19
|13.95
|-12.62
|Equity Capital
|49.22
|49
| -
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.98%
|-7.71%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.01%
|-6.53%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.32%
|-0.84%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.37%
|-2.66%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|80.35%
|78.56%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|93.16%
|83.72%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|132.10
|
|138.90
|Week Low/High
|130.00
|
|148.00
|Month Low/High
|130.00
|
|166.00
|YEAR Low/High
|74.65
|
|190.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.44
|
|553.00
Quick Links for Ganesh Housing Corporation: