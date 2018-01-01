JUST IN
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 526367 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: GANESHHOUC ISIN Code: INE460C01014
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 135.35 0.80
(0.59%)
OPEN

136.95

 HIGH

138.90

 LOW

132.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 135.35 0.45
(0.33%)
OPEN

136.20

 HIGH

138.85

 LOW

132.15
About Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is one of the leading developers of real estate in Ahmedabad. The company is engaged in the business of construction and real estate development in and around Ahmedabad. They are developing several projects in the Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, SEZ's, Integrated Townships and Retail segment of Ahmedabad real estate market. The Company was the first real est...> More

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   666
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.48
Book Value / Share () [*S] 152.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 124.12 76.29 62.69
Other Income 1.85 0.79 134.18
Total Income 125.98 77.08 63.44
Total Expenses 85.72 30.75 178.76
Operating Profit 40.26 46.34 -13.12
Net Profit 12.19 13.95 -12.62
Equity Capital 49.22 49 -
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nila Infrastruct 19.65 2.08 774.01
Elpro Intl. 43.45 -1.59 736.48
Parsvnath Devl. 15.75 -4.83 685.41
Ganesh Housing 135.35 0.59 666.33
SKIL Infrastr 29.85 -1.97 646.46
Vascon Engineers 36.10 4.94 628.65
RPP Infra Proj. 263.40 3.42 595.28
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.05
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 3.69
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 20.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.75
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.98% -7.71% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.01% -6.53% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.32% -0.84% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.37% -2.66% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 80.35% 78.56% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 93.16% 83.72% 17.24% 19.01%

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 132.10
138.90
Week Low/High 130.00
148.00
Month Low/High 130.00
166.00
YEAR Low/High 74.65
190.00
All TIME Low/High 0.44
553.00

