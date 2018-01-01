Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.
|BSE: 514167
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GANECOS
|ISIN Code: INE845D01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|319.65
|
-1.50
(-0.47%)
|
OPEN
330.00
|
HIGH
330.00
|
LOW
313.10
|NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|320.00
|
-3.10
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
329.55
|
HIGH
329.55
|
LOW
315.00
|OPEN
|330.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|321.15
|VOLUME
|2896
|52-Week high
|480.00
|52-Week low
|203.00
|P/E
|18.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|613
|Buy Price
|319.65
|Buy Qty
|38.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|329.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|323.10
|VOLUME
|9333
|52-Week high
|479.00
|52-Week low
|202.65
|P/E
|18.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|613
|Buy Price
|320.00
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|320.20
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|330.00
|CLOSE
|321.15
|VOLUME
|2896
|52-Week high
|480.00
|52-Week low
|203.00
|P/E
|18.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|613
|Buy Price
|319.65
|Buy Qty
|38.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|329.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|323.10
|VOLUME
|9333
|52-Week high
|479.00
|52-Week low
|202.65
|P/E
|18.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|613.09
|Buy Price
|320.00
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|320.20
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is a widely held Company listed at BSE, engaged in the recycling of post consumer PET bottle waste into Recycled Poyester Staple Fibre (RPSF). The Company has two units located at Kanpur (U.P.) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), which consist of latest technology. As a reflection of its International Quality Standards, GPL holds ISO 9001:2008 certification for the manufacture and su...> More
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|613
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|17.59
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.17
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|127.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.52
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|180.22
|165.7
|8.76
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.62
|-20.97
|Total Income
|180.71
|166.31
|8.66
|Total Expenses
|158.82
|145.53
|9.13
|Operating Profit
|21.89
|20.78
|5.34
|Net Profit
|9.26
|7.39
|25.3
|Equity Capital
|19.18
|19.18
|-
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shiva Texyarn
|495.80
|-3.91
|642.56
|Nandan Denim
|132.80
|-2.06
|638.10
|Stovec Inds.
|3000.00
|0.04
|627.00
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|319.65
|-0.47
|613.09
|Cheviot Company
|1392.55
|0.04
|600.19
|Nitin Spinners
|98.65
|0.25
|544.75
|Sangam India
|136.70
|0.66
|538.87
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.34%
|-7.38%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-12.78%
|-11.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-17.51%
|-17.29%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-15.68%
|-12.26%
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|50.46%
|54.96%
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|108.92%
|92.71%
|17.24%
|19.04%
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|313.10
|
|330.00
|Week Low/High
|312.65
|
|348.00
|Month Low/High
|312.65
|
|372.00
|YEAR Low/High
|203.00
|
|480.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|480.00
Quick Links for Ganesha Ecosphere:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices