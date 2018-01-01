Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is a widely held Company listed at BSE, engaged in the recycling of post consumer PET bottle waste into Recycled Poyester Staple Fibre (RPSF). The Company has two units located at Kanpur (U.P.) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), which consist of latest technology. As a reflection of its International Quality Standards, GPL holds ISO 9001:2008 certification for the manufacture and su...> More