Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.

BSE: 514167 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GANECOS ISIN Code: INE845D01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 319.65 -1.50
(-0.47%)
OPEN

330.00

 HIGH

330.00

 LOW

313.10
NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar 320.00 -3.10
(-0.96%)
OPEN

329.55

 HIGH

329.55

 LOW

315.00
About Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is a widely held Company listed at BSE, engaged in the recycling of post consumer PET bottle waste into Recycled Poyester Staple Fibre (RPSF). The Company has two units located at Kanpur (U.P.) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), which consist of latest technology. As a reflection of its International Quality Standards, GPL holds ISO 9001:2008 certification for the manufacture and su...> More

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   613
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 127.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 180.22 165.7 8.76
Other Income 0.49 0.62 -20.97
Total Income 180.71 166.31 8.66
Total Expenses 158.82 145.53 9.13
Operating Profit 21.89 20.78 5.34
Net Profit 9.26 7.39 25.3
Equity Capital 19.18 19.18 -
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shiva Texyarn 495.80 -3.91 642.56
Nandan Denim 132.80 -2.06 638.10
Stovec Inds. 3000.00 0.04 627.00
Ganesha Ecosphe. 319.65 -0.47 613.09
Cheviot Company 1392.55 0.04 600.19
Nitin Spinners 98.65 0.25 544.75
Sangam India 136.70 0.66 538.87
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.35
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.13
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.74
Indian Public 19.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.94
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.34% -7.38% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -12.78% -11.54% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -17.51% -17.29% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -15.68% -12.26% 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 50.46% 54.96% 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 108.92% 92.71% 17.24% 19.04%

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 313.10
330.00
Week Low/High 312.65
348.00
Month Low/High 312.65
372.00
YEAR Low/High 203.00
480.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
480.00

