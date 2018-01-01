JUST IN
Ganga Papers India Ltd.

BSE: 531813 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE278O01015
BSE 14:44 | 12 Mar 60.40 -1.25
(-2.03%)
61.65

61.65

60.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ganga Papers India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 61.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 61.65
VOLUME 382
52-Week high 61.65
52-Week low 9.53
P/E 32.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 65
Buy Price 60.40
Buy Qty 1672.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ganga Papers India Ltd.

Ganga Papers India Ltd

Kasat Paper and Pulp (KPPL) was incorporated in Mar.'85 as a private limited company by Shriram R Kasat and Shrikant M Kasat. It was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'92. Engaged in the manufacture of different types of kraft paper including special quality kraft paper, and high grade kraft paper, the company commenced commercial production in 1987, with an installed capacity of

Ganga Papers India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   65
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.87
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ganga Papers India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.61 20.87 37.09
Other Income 0.01 0.08 -87.5
Total Income 28.62 20.95 36.61
Total Expenses 27.27 19.94 36.76
Operating Profit 1.35 1.01 33.66
Net Profit 0.43 0.33 30.3
Equity Capital 10.79 10.79 -
> More on Ganga Papers India Ltd Financials Results

Ganga Papers India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mysore Paper 7.42 4.95 88.22
Victory Paper 58.90 4.90 79.52
Balkrishna Paper 68.20 -2.36 73.25
Ganga Papers 60.40 -2.03 65.17
Malu Paper 34.20 4.27 58.35
Rama Pulp & Pap 52.55 0.00 57.80
Sh. Krishna Pap. 34.40 0.00 46.51
> More on Ganga Papers India Ltd Peer Group

Ganga Papers India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.25
Indian Public 15.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.81
> More on Ganga Papers India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ganga Papers India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.31% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ganga Papers India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.40
61.65
Week Low/High 60.40
62.00
Month Low/High 60.20
62.00
YEAR Low/High 9.53
62.00
All TIME Low/High 1.80
62.00

