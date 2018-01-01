Ganga Papers India Ltd.
|BSE: 531813
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE278O01015
|BSE 14:44 | 12 Mar
|60.40
|
-1.25
(-2.03%)
|
OPEN
61.65
|
HIGH
61.65
|
LOW
60.40
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ganga Papers India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ganga Papers India Ltd.
Kasat Paper and Pulp (KPPL) was incorporated in Mar.'85 as a private limited company by Shriram R Kasat and Shrikant M Kasat. It was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'92. Engaged in the manufacture of different types of kraft paper including special quality kraft paper, and high grade kraft paper, the company commenced commercial production in 1987, with an installed capacity of ...> More
Ganga Papers India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|65
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.87
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.30
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.18
Ganga Papers India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.61
|20.87
|37.09
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.08
|-87.5
|Total Income
|28.62
|20.95
|36.61
|Total Expenses
|27.27
|19.94
|36.76
|Operating Profit
|1.35
|1.01
|33.66
|Net Profit
|0.43
|0.33
|30.3
|Equity Capital
|10.79
|10.79
|-
Ganga Papers India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mysore Paper
|7.42
|4.95
|88.22
|Victory Paper
|58.90
|4.90
|79.52
|Balkrishna Paper
|68.20
|-2.36
|73.25
|Ganga Papers
|60.40
|-2.03
|65.17
|Malu Paper
|34.20
|4.27
|58.35
|Rama Pulp & Pap
|52.55
|0.00
|57.80
|Sh. Krishna Pap.
|34.40
|0.00
|46.51
Ganga Papers India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ganga Papers India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.31%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ganga Papers India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.40
|
|61.65
|Week Low/High
|60.40
|
|62.00
|Month Low/High
|60.20
|
|62.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.53
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.80
|
|62.00
