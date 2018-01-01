JUST IN
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd.

BSE: 530945 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE437F01023
BSE 14:01 | 06 Feb Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.47
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 0.45
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.45
Sell Qty 600.00
About Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd.

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited engages in the production and sale of M.S. deformed cold twisted bars, M.S. billets, and thermex TMT bars primarily in India. The company was formerly known as Esskayjay Ispat Ltd and changed its name to Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited in May 2000. Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Kolkata, India....> More

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.1 0.12 -16.67
Operating Profit -0.1 -0.12 16.67
Net Profit -0.8 -0.83 3.61
Equity Capital 13.41 13.41 -
> More on Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd Financials Results

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Siddhartha Tubes 2.85 0.00 1.71
Archon Indust. 12.96 4.94 1.57
Ensa Steel Inds. 2.88 0.00 1.41
Gangotri Iron 0.45 -4.26 1.21
Heera Ispat 1.91 0.00 1.12
Ranjeev Alloys 1.30 4.84 0.50
> More on Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd Peer Group

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.78
> More on Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -27.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.45
0.45
Week Low/High 0.00
0.45
Month Low/High 0.00
0.45
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.45
All TIME Low/High 0.18
73.00

