Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd.
|BSE: 530945
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE437F01023
|
BSE
14:01 | 06 Feb
|
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.47
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|0.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.45
|Sell Qty
|600.00
About Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd.
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited engages in the production and sale of M.S. deformed cold twisted bars, M.S. billets, and thermex TMT bars primarily in India. The company was formerly known as Esskayjay Ispat Ltd and changed its name to Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited in May 2000. Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Kolkata, India....> More
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - Financial Results
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - Peer Group
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-27.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.45
|
|0.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|All TIME Low/High
|0.18
|
|73.00
Quick Links for Gangotri Iron and Steel Company: